Forbes List 2019: Virat Kohli tops celebrity 100 List, Alia Bhatt surpasses Deepika Padukone

Forbes India Celebrity 100 List: Forbes India has released the celebrity-100 list. Virat Kohli has secured the first position in this list beating Salman Khan. At the same time, Akshay Kumar has moved up to number two on this list.

Among the Bollywood celebs in this list, Akshay Kumar is at number two, Salman Khan at number three, Amitabh Bachchan at number four, Shah Rukh Khan at number six and Ranveer Singh at number seven. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are also named in Forbes’ Top 10 list.

Virat Kohli’s earning in 2019

Forbes has selected the celebs on the basis of earnings and their fame on print-social media. According to the Forbes, 31-year-old Virat Kohli has earned about Rs 253 crore in the year 2019. Forbes also said that Virat Kohli endorses various brands like MRF, Uber, Manyavar, Tissot, Audi and others. It has informed by Forbes that a co-created brand by Virat Kohli, One8, has already crossed the 100 cr revenue mark.

Other Celebs

Akshay Kumar is second in the list. However, he is ahead of Virat with earnings of Rs 293.25 crores but Virat has been ranked above Akshay because of his fast growth rate. Salman Khan is in third place on this list. Salman's earnings this time was Rs 229.25 crore.

Forbes India Top 10 Celebrities List Rank Name Income (in Rs. Crore) 1 Virat Kohli 252.72 2 Akshay Kumar 293.25 3 Salman Khan 229.25 4 Amitabh Bachchan 239.25 5 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 135.93 6 Shahrukh Khan 124.38 7 Ranvir Singh 118.2 8 Alia Bhatt 59.21 9 Sachin Tendulkar 79.96 10 Deepika Padukone 48

TV Celebs in list

Forbes has also included TV celebrities on the list. As per the list, comedy king, Kapil Sharma has secured 53rd position with a gross income of Rs. 34.98 crores. Divyanka Dahiya has secured 79th position with earnings of Rs 1.46 crores. Last year, Divyanka Dahiya was ranked 94th with a gross income of Rs 7.8 crores.