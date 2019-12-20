Search

Forbes List 2019: Virat Kohli tops celebrity 100 List, Alia Bhatt surpasses Deepika Padukone

Forbes has selected the celebs on the basis of earnings and their fame on print-social media.

Dec 20, 2019 08:58 IST
Forbes India Celebrity 100 List: Forbes India has released the celebrity-100 list. Virat Kohli has secured the first position in this list beating Salman Khan. At the same time, Akshay Kumar has moved up to number two on this list.

Among the Bollywood celebs in this list, Akshay Kumar is at number two, Salman Khan at number three, Amitabh Bachchan at number four, Shah Rukh Khan at number six and Ranveer Singh at number seven. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are also named in Forbes’ Top 10 list.

Virat Kohli’s earning in 2019

Forbes has selected the celebs on the basis of earnings and their fame on print-social media. According to the Forbes, 31-year-old Virat Kohli has earned about Rs 253 crore in the year 2019. Forbes also said that Virat Kohli endorses various brands like MRF, Uber, Manyavar, Tissot, Audi and others. It has informed by Forbes that a co-created brand by Virat Kohli, One8, has already crossed the 100 cr revenue mark.  

Other Celebs

Akshay Kumar is second in the list. However, he is ahead of Virat with earnings of Rs 293.25 crores but Virat has been ranked above Akshay because of his fast growth rate. Salman Khan is in third place on this list. Salman's earnings this time was Rs 229.25 crore.

Forbes India Top 10 Celebrities List

Rank

Name

Income (in Rs. Crore)

1

Virat Kohli

252.72

2

Akshay Kumar

293.25

3

Salman Khan

229.25

4

Amitabh Bachchan

239.25

5

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

135.93

6

Shahrukh Khan

124.38

7

Ranvir Singh

118.2

8

Alia Bhatt

59.21

9

Sachin Tendulkar

79.96

10

Deepika Padukone

48

TV Celebs in list

Forbes has also included TV celebrities on the list. As per the list, comedy king, Kapil Sharma has secured 53rd position with a gross income of Rs. 34.98 crores. Divyanka Dahiya has secured 79th position with earnings of Rs 1.46 crores. Last year, Divyanka Dahiya was ranked 94th with a gross income of Rs 7.8 crores.

