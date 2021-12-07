Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Former CEC Sunil Arora joins International IDEA's board of advisers

Sunil Arora had served as the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India from December 2018 to April 2021. It was under his tenure that the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were conducted. 

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 14:33 IST
Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora has been invited to join the Board of Advisers for International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). IDEA has a 15-member board of advisers, all of whom are eminent personalities from a wide variety of backgrounds. 

The election commission of India said in an official statement that Sunil Arora will bring rich leadership experience, knowledge and skills to contribute significantly to the working of the International Institute. 

About Sunil Arora

• Sunil Arora had joined the election commission of India on September 1, 2017. He was elevated as the Chief Election Commissioner on December 2, 2018 and served for almost 42 months till April 12, 2021. 

• Under his tenure, the election commission had successfully conducted the General Election to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 and 24 State Assembly Elections including by-elections. 

• Sunil Arora is a 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, who has served at various key departments in the central government and the state government of Rajasthan. 

• It was under his leadership, ECI provided a big push to its digital program with a host of initiatives such as creating a unified database for electors, setting up of a national helpline 1950 and launch of the CVigil App.

• It was also one of Sunil Arora's personal initiatives to provide a postal ballot facility to senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities to enable them to vote from their homes. 

• He also ensured that the polling stations were shifted to the ground floor to make elections accessible and inclusive. 

International IDEA

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) was established in 1995. It is an intergovernmental organization based in Stockholm, Sweden. India is one of the founding members of the institute. 

The key mission of International IDEA is to support sustainable democracy worldwide. It currently has 34 member countries, which include new, old, small and large democracies from all continents. 

Background

Sunil Arora had earlier assumed Chairmanship of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) for the term 2019-21 when India took over the Chair of the body from Romania. Under his chairmanship of the body, the election commission of India ensured further enhancement of capacity building. 

