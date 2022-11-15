G20 Summit in Bali: PM Modi calls for ceasefire, diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine war- Check Highlights

G20 Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bali on November 14, 2022, to attend the G20 Summit 2022 hosted by Indonesia.

While addressing the G20 working session on Food and Security, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position in the favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine and said that a way has to be found to return to the path of the ceasefire.

India will assume G20 Presidency after Indonesia on December 1, 2022. Prime Minister also recently launched the website, logo, and theme of India’s G20 Presidency. G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing nations.

PM Modi addresses G20 Summit in Bali: 10 Highlights

1. Prime Minister Modi, while highlighting India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war, said that over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it is our turn. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony, and security in the world.

2. Prime Minister Modi referred to India as the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi and said that he is confident that 2023 when G20 leaders meet they will all agree to convey a strong message of peace.

3. While talking about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, developments in Ukraine, and global problems associated with it, Prime Minister said that the global supply chains are in ruins. The challenge of the poor citizens of every country is more severe. Therefore, the world today has more expectations from the G-20 and the relevance of the group has become more significant.

At the #G20Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/xp9RmTVKud — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

4. During his address at G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, Prime Minister informed that India had ensured the food security of its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need.

5. Highlighting Fertilizer Shortage, PM Modi noted that it is tomorrow’s food crisis and the world will not have a solution. He suggested that all the G20 countries will have to build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured.

6. Explaining India’s plan, he added that in India, for sustainable food security, the government has been promoting natural farming and is re-popularising nutritious and traditional food grains like millet.

7. PM Modi termed India’s energy security as important for global growth and said that it is the world’s fastest-growing economy and one should not promote restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market must be ensured.

In India, in order to further sustainable food security, we are emphasising on natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular. Also talked about India’s strides in renewable energy: PM Narendra Modi#G20Summit — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

8. Prime Minister also talked about India’s G20 Presidency and said that the country is committed to clean energy and the environment.

9. He noted that the time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries are essential for an inclusive energy transition.

10. Prime Minister also assured that India is committed to clean energy and the environment. By the year 2030, half of the country’s electricity will be generated from renewable sources.

G20 Summit 2022 in Bali

World Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Chinese President Xi Jinping have converged in Indonesia, for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit which is taking place in the city of Bali.

G20 Summit 2022 theme is ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. It focuses on global economic recovery, global health architecture, sustainable energy transition, digital transformation, and climate change among other topics.

G20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils logo, theme & website of India's G20 Presidency