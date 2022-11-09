G20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils logo, theme & website of India's G20 Presidency

G20 Presidency 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 8, 2022, that India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 grouping is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks after unveiling the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency during a virtual event. India will assume G20 Presidency from the current chair Indonesia from December 1, 2022. G20 or Group of G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing nations.

India’s G20 Presidency: PM Modi address Highlights

1. Prime Minister Modi, in his remarks, delved into India’s development journey and also said all the governments and people have contributed in their own way in taking India forward after the Independence.

2. PM Modi added that India can show the world that the scope of conflict can come to an end when democracy becomes a culture.

3. During his address, while unveiling the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister mentioned that development and the environment can walk together while also emphasizing sustainable development.

4. On India’s upcoming Presidency of G20, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride for all Indians and that it will bring glory for all the Indians.

India G20 Logo: What is the significance of lotus in it?

G20 Logo unveiled by Prime Minister Modi bears a lotus and a message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

As per PM Modi, the G20 Logo is not just a symbol but also a message and a resolve. While elaborating on the logo, Prime Minister said that it reflects our idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole earth is a family), because of which the country has also believed in global harmony.

He added that the Lotus flower in the logo symbolizes India’s Puranic Heritage, Aastha (belief), and Boddhikta (intellectualism).

G20 2022: What is the Theme?

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

What is G20?

The G20 grouping was formed in 1999 in the backdrop of the financial crisis of the late 1990s that had hit East Asia and Southeast Asia in particular.

The objective of G20 was to secure global financial stability by involving middle-income countries. The prominent members of G20 are Brazil, China, Australia, India, Germany, France, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Turkey, the EU, and the United States. Spain is invited as a permanent guest of G20.

