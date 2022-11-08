Law Commission of India: Government appoints Justice Rituraj Awasthi as Chairperson

Law Commission of India Chairman: The Government of India on November 7, 2022, appointed the Chairperson and the members of the Law Commission over two and a half years after it was constituted.

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the appointment of the retired high court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi as the Chairperson of the Person. The Law Commission has been constituted for the period of three years and the 22nd Law Commission was notified on February 24, 2020.

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the Government of India is pleased to announce Justice Rituraj Awasthi, retired High Court Chief Justice as the Chairperson, the Law Commission of India.

Law Commission of India Appointments

1. Justice KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, Professor DP Verma, Professor Raka Arya, and M Karunanithi have been appointed as members of the Law Commission.

2. By appointing the Chairperson and five other panel members of the Law Commission of India, the Government of India has reinstated the commission.

3. The last Chairman of the Law Commission retired in August 2018, and since then it has not been reconstituted.

Who is Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi?

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court from October 11, 2021, to July 2, 2022. He was also the judge of Allahabad High Court from April 13, 2009, to October 10, 2021.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi graduated in Law from Lucknow University in 1986 and was enrolled as an advocate on February 1, 1987. Justice Awasthi earlier practiced in Civil, Service, and Educational matters at Lucknow Bench, Allahabad High Court. He also worked as the Asst. Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before elevation.

About Law Commission of India

The role of the Law Commission has been both advisory and critical of the Government’s policies. The Supreme Court of India and academia have recognized the commission as pioneering and perspective.

The commission’s function is to research and advise the Government on legal reform and is composed of legal experts, headed by a retired judge. The Law Commission of India is established for a fixed tenure and works as an advisory body to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

