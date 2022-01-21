German warship Bayern F217 arrives in India in rare port call

Germany Navy Frigate Bayern F217 arrived in Mumbai, India on January 21, 2022. The German warship was received at the Mumbai port by German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner and Maharashtra's Minister for protocol, Tourism, and Environment Aditya Thackeray.

Aditya Thackeray said that it is an honour to receive the German Navy warship here. "the relation between the two countries are very good. It is important for us as a country to send out the message of freedom, democracy and stable maritime routes in the world," Thackeray added.

Germany's Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said that it is not a routine visit. He said that the port call of the German warship shows the significance of the Indo-Pacific region. He emphasised on the need to free maritime routes and ensure peace in the pacific region. He further stated that all 32 countries should respect international sea law in the region.

The German Ambassador tweeted informed that the last time a German ship docked in India was almost 9 years ago, when German Fregatte "Bremen" had docked in 2012.

Bayern's port call sign of a new chapter in India and Germany's defence ties?

As per experts, India and Germany are paving way for a new chapter in their defence and security ties and this is clear with the rare port call by the German warship 'Bayern'.

This follows a visit by German Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach to India on January 20, 2022. The German Navy Chief was welcomed by India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and both held talks focussed on maritime security cooperation in the context of greater engagement of Germany in the Indo Pacific region.

The German Navy Chief also met Indian Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and held talks on various avenues to strengthen naval cooperation and enhance inter-operability between the two countries.

Background

The Indian and German navies had held a joint exercise in August 2021, which included helicopter landings and search and seizure operations in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen.

The Indian Navy Frigate Trikand also held a joint exercise with the German Frigate Bayern in the Gulf of Aden.