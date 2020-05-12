Goa govt to develop SOP for the tourists soon

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on May 11 has announced that the state will soon develop its own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the tourists visiting the place.

The Chief Minister made an announcement after attending the video conference meeting of PM Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers over COVID-19.

Pramod Sawant also stated that inter-state movement must be allowed in a restricted manner as neighboring states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Key Highlights:

• As per the Goa CM Pramod Sawant, SOP should be decided so that tourists can be welcomed in the state post-COVID-19.

• The Chief Minister also stated that the Prime Minister specifically mentioned that India is a tourist destination during the video conference.

• The development of SOP by the state will have to be with the centre in order to attract tourists to post COVID-19.

• Presently, there have been no reported cases of Coronavirus in Goa.

SOP essential for the state:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant explained that the situation of the state was presented during the video conference with the PM. It was informed that the economic situation of the state has been mostly dependent on mining and tourism.

As tourism has suffered a lot during the lockdown, it is important that SOP must be developed to welcome tourists post COVID-19.

He further mentioned that the state will have to finalise its SOP and the center too will have to finalise it for the foreign tourists so that they can enter the country.

The Chief Minister also talked about encouraging the ways through which tourism can grow and can be promoted in the post-COVID-19 world.