Golden Globe Awards 2021: Check Full List of winners
Nomadland won the Best Motion Picture – Drama award and the Best Director award went to its director Chloé Zhao, making her the second woman ever to win the award.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in a hybrid format, filmed from Los Angeles and New York City, on February 28, 2021.
The awards were co-hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for the fourth time. The stars accepted their awards virtually and delivered their acceptance speeches from hotel rooms and living room couches.
The Golden Globe Awards 2021 were the first major televised awards show of 2021. The ceremony had been postponed from its usual early January date.
Netflix had received the most nominations this years (42), with 22 in film categories including Best Picture (Drama) nominations for its films “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and 20 in Television categories, which were dominated by “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek.”
Late American actor Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Levee Green in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. The late actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf.
Following is the Full list of Winners
|
Film Awards
|
Award Category
|
Winner
|
Best Motion Picture — Drama
|
Nomadland
|
Best Director — Motion Picture
|
Chloé Zhao for Nomadland
|
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
|
Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
|
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
|
Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
|
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
|
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
|
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
|
Sacha Baron Cohen for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
|
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion
|
Rosamund Pike for “I Care A Lot”
|
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
|
Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian”
|
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
|
Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah”
|
Best Motion Picture — Animated
|
Soul
|
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
|
Minari- USA
|
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
|
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”— Aaron Sorkin
|
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
|
“Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste
|
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
|
“Io Si,” from “The Life Ahead”
|
Television Awards
|
Award Category
|
Winner
|
Best Television Series — Drama
|
The Crown
|
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
|
Josh O’Connor — “The Crown”
|
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama”
|
Emma Corrin — “The Crown”
|
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
|
The Queen’s Gambit
|
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
|
Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit”
|
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
|
Mark Ruffalo for “I Know This Much is True”
|
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
|
Schitt’s Creek
|
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
|
Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”
|
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
|
Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek”
|
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
|
John Boyega for “Small Axe”
|
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
|
Gillian Anderson for “The Crown”