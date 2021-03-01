Golden Globe Awards 2021: Check Full List of winners

The 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in a hybrid format, filmed from Los Angeles and New York City, on February 28, 2021.

The awards were co-hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for the fourth time. The stars accepted their awards virtually and delivered their acceptance speeches from hotel rooms and living room couches.

The Golden Globe Awards 2021 were the first major televised awards show of 2021. The ceremony had been postponed from its usual early January date.

Netflix had received the most nominations this years (42), with 22 in film categories including Best Picture (Drama) nominations for its films “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and 20 in Television categories, which were dominated by “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

Nomadland won the Best Motion Picture – Drama award and the Best Director award went to its director Chloé Zhao, making her the second woman ever to win the award. The first was Barbra Streisand, in 1984.

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Levee Green in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. The late actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf.

Following is the Full list of Winners

Film Awards Award Category Winner Best Motion Picture — Drama Nomadland Best Director — Motion Picture Chloé Zhao for Nomadland Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Rosamund Pike for “I Care A Lot” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah” Best Motion Picture — Animated Soul Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language Minari- USA Best Screenplay — Motion Picture “The Trial of the Chicago 7”— Aaron Sorkin Best Original Score — Motion Picture “Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste Best Original Song — Motion Picture “Io Si,” from “The Life Ahead”