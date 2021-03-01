Golden Globe Awards 2021: Check Full List of winners

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Nomadland won the Best Motion Picture – Drama award and the Best Director award went to its director Chloé Zhao, making her the second woman ever to win the award.

Created On: Mar 1, 2021 18:27 ISTModified On: Mar 1, 2021 18:27 IST
Golden Globe Awards 2021

The 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in a hybrid format, filmed from Los Angeles and New York City, on February 28, 2021.

The awards were co-hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for the fourth time. The stars accepted their awards virtually and delivered their acceptance speeches from hotel rooms and living room couches.

The Golden Globe Awards 2021 were the first major televised awards show of 2021. The ceremony had been postponed from its usual early January date.

Netflix had received the most nominations this years (42), with 22 in film categories including Best Picture (Drama) nominations for its films “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and 20 in Television categories, which were dominated by “The Crown” and  “Schitt’s Creek.”

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Levee Green in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. The late actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf.

Following is the Full list of Winners

Film Awards

Award Category

Winner

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Nomadland

Best Director — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion

Rosamund Pike for “I Care A Lot”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Soul

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Minari- USA

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”— Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

“Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

 “Io Si,” from “The Life Ahead”

 

Television Awards

Award Category

Winner

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Josh O’Connor — “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama”

Emma Corrin — “The Crown”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo for “I Know This Much is True”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis for  “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega for “Small Axe”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson for “The Crown”

