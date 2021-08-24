Government launches new portal to facilitate geospatial planning of MGNREGA assets

The Central Government on August 23, 2021, launched a new geospatial planning portal, ‘Yuktdhara’. As per Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the portal will help in facilitating the new MGNREGA assets (farm ponds, dams, plantation, roads, playgrounds etc.) using remote sensing and geographic information system-based data.

The ‘Yuktdhara’ portal by the government was launched by the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh.

Jitendra Singh, who is a Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and is also in charge of the Department of Space, explained that the name given to the portal is also very apt as the word ‘Yukt’ is derived from ‘Yojanam’ (planning) and ‘Dhara’ indicates flow.

“Space and Satellite technology to improve the lot of rural https://t.co/8zOPPNn0sK portal under Bhuvan “Yukt-dhara” will facilitate the planning of #MGNREGA assets using Remote Sensing and GIS-based information”.



Read: https://t.co/k8fLIHMxDv pic.twitter.com/bnOk5cHZYZ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 23, 2021

Objective:

Yuktdhara platform will serve as a repository of assets (geotags) created under the various National Rural Development Programmes, such as MGNREGA, Per Drop More Crop Programmes, Integrated Watershed Management Programme, and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, along with the field photographs.

What is Geospatial? Geospatial information is geography and mapping. It is basically place-based and locational based information. Geospatial planning is the use of a Geographic Information System (GIS) and Global Positioning System (GPS) that accurately store, collect, display and retrieve vast amounts of information in a spatial context.

Geospatial planning of MGNREGA assets: How will it work?

• The portal created under Bhuvan ‘Yuktdhara’ will facilitate the planning of new MGNREGA assets with the use of remote sensing and GIS (Geographic Information System) based information.

• The Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted that the portal will integrate a wide variety of thematic layers, multi-temporal high-resolution earth observation data with the analysis tool.

• Planners will be able to analyse previous assets under various schemes and facilitate the identification of new works using online tools. Prepared plans will be then evaluated by appropriate authorities under State Departments.

• Yuktdhara based plans will be prepared by the grassroots functionaries. They will be verified by the appropriate authorities for relevance and resource allocation. It will ensure the quality of the plan and enable the long-term monitoring of assets that have been created over the years.

• Before, during and after the geotagging of assets, there will be progress-based disbursement of funds.

ISRO’s Geoportal Bhuvan:

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh while talking about the portal said that it is a culmination of untiring joint efforts of the Ministry of Rural Development and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) made towards realizing a G2G service for the rural planning in support of decentralized decision making.

He further acknowledged the services and potential of ISRO’s Geoportal Bhuvan and mentioned that because of its rich information base, analytical capabilities and satellite images, Bhuvan has become a de-facto geospatial platform for the number of developmental activities in India.