Halloween Day 2021: What is Halloween, why is it celebrated on October 31st?
Halloween is celebrated in many countries across the world on October 31st. People celebrate Halloween by dressing up in Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins and going trick or treating.
Halloween day is observed on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day (All Saints' Day) on November 1st. The day begins the observance of Allhallowtide, a time dedicated to remembering the dead in the liturgical year, including saints (hallows), martyrs and all those who have departed.
Halloween Date 2021: October 31, 2021/ Sunday
What is Halloween?
Halloween is a Christian origin observance that dates back to about 1745. The word Hallowe'en means "Saints' evening" and it is derived from the Scottish term for All Hallows' Eve, the evening before All Hallows' Day. Over time, All Hallows' Eve evolved into Hallowe'en.
Why is Halloween celebrated?
Many of Halloween traditions are influenced by Celtic harvest festivals. Other academics believe that Halloween is solely a Christian holiday, being the vigil of All Hallow's Day.
Halloween day has been celebrated in Scotland and Ireland for centuries and it was reportedly the Irish and Scottish migrants who brought many Halloween customs to North America in the 19th century and then the American influence led Halloween to spread to other countries by the late 20th and early 21st century.
How is Halloween Day celebrated?
Halloween is celebrated through various activities including trick or treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, Halloween costume parties, lighting bonfires, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions and telling scary stories and watching horror films.
The Christian religious observance of the day include lighting candles on the graves of the dead and attending church services. Some Christians abstain from meat on the day and the same is reflected in eating certain vegetarian food on the vigil day including soul cakes and potato pancakes.
Halloween Day: History
•Halloween day's history originates from the time of Celts, who are a collection of tribes with origins in central Europe. The Celts used to celebrate the end of the harvest season on October 31st with a festival called Soin. The day also marks the Celtic New Year and was considered a magical time between years, when the ghosts of the dead walked the earth.
•During the Soin festival, the villagers gathered and lit bonfires to drive back the dead to the spirit world and keep them away from the living.
•The Vatican began to merge the day with a church-sanctioned holiday in the 7th century and November 1 was designated 'All Saints Day' to honour martyrs and the deceased.
•All Saints Day was then known as Hallowmas. Hallow means holy or saintly hence it translated roughly to 'mass of the saints'.
•The evening before the day was All Hallows Eve, which gradually morphed into Halloween. According to the popular Celt belief, on the night of October 31st, the boundary between the living and spirit world becomes thinner.