Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates second edition of Global-Bio India 2021

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare & Science and Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan on March 1, 2021, virtually inaugurated the second edition of Global-Bio India 2021. The theme of the event is ‘Transforming Lives’ with the tagline ‘Biosciences to Bio-economy’.

The three-day event held from March 1 to 3 has been co-organized on a digital platform by the Department of Biotechnology, Science & Technology Ministry along with its public sector undertaking, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council in the partnership with industry association confederation of Indian industry, Invest India and Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises.

The Biotechnology sector has emerged as a significant part of the country’s economy and the government has also been playing a major role in building a USD 150 billion bio-economy by 2025.

The sector has been recognized as one of the major drivers for India for achieving its USD 5 trillion targets.

Biotech sector is recognised as one of the major proponents to help achieve our goal of a $5 tn economy.



Biotech sector is recognised as one of the major proponents to help achieve our goal of a $5 tn economy.

Pleased to have addressed the inaugural session of @GlobalBioIndia, an int'l congregation of biotechnology stakeholders, to catalyse growth of our bio-economy.

Objective:

Global-Bio India aims at facilitating the recognition of India as an emerging Innovation Hub and the bio-manufacturing hub globally. The event will facilitate India’s investments, Biotech innovation ecosystem, Make in India for Atmanirbhar Bharat, global networking, and collaborations.

Global-Bio India 2021: Key details

• The event has representatives from 50 plus countries with Switzerland as the key partner Karnataka as the state partner.

• The event will have the participation of 5000 plus delegates, 200 plus exhibitors, and 1000 plus start-ups.

• It will witness representation from researchers, academia, start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, policy leaders, regulators, enablers, medium and large-scale industry, organizations for facilitating the acceleration of the innovation ecosystem in India.

• 24 knowledge sessions in order to emphasize the role of multiple allied sectors in the growth of Biotechnology in India will be held in 3 days. It will include The COVID-19 vaccine journey from Science to delivery; India Fights COVID; Health Conclave; Clean Energy Conclave; Phytopharma and Traditional Knowledge and many more.

Scientific community rose to occasion amid crisis

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan hailed the scientific community for their work when the crisis hit the country. He mentioned that they rose to the occasion once the pandemic hit and conducted research that has not traditionally been their domain.

He added that right from conducting COVID-19 tests to scaling up the laboratories while also working on the vaccines and manufacturing PPE kits, scientists handled the challenges swiftly.

The Minister of Science and Technology while giving the example of National Aerospace Laboratories mentioned that the community responded well to the crisis and that those who use to make aeroplanes started making ventilators in order to meet the challenge.

My cabinet colleague, Min of @FinMinIndia, Smt @nsitharaman Ji graced with her presence, inauguration of the 3-day event being held via VC.



6000+ delegates from 50 countries will deliberate on different segments like health, clean energy, startups & many more.@DBTIndia pic.twitter.com/EwuMl4vMy3 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 2, 2021

Dynamic ecosystem of science and technology in India:

While talking about the science and technology ecosystem, the union minister mentioned that India’s ecosystem has always been dynamic. It has also become an evolving area with the central government’s support through its different policies and schemes.

The Minister further stressed that in 2020, with the background of the pandemic, its resilience, true power, and capability have been unleashed with the concerted efforts of the private sector as well as the government.

An action plan and multi-pronged research strategy were evolved by the scientific community for an immediate response which included the long-term preparedness to tackle COVID-19 infection as well as the augmentation of COVID-19 testing.

First edition of Global-Bio India:

The first edition was a huge success. It saw the participation from over 190 exhibitors, 25 plus countries, 300 plus start-ups, 2500 plus delegates, 60 plus research institutes, 50 plus incubators, representation from 9 states, and 800 plus bio-partnering meetings.