Health Ministry issues home isolation guidelines for mild/ pre-symptomatic COVID19 cases: Check Eligibility

Home isolation guidelines: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases on April 27, 2020. The guidelines have been issued in addition to the existing guidelines on appropriate management of suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases, which were issued by the Health Ministry on April 7,2020.4.28

Currently, all suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus are being isolated and managed in a hospital setting to break the chain of transmission. Under the existing guidelines, the coronavirus patients are clinically categorised under very mild or mild, moderate and severe category and then accordingly admitted to a COVID care centre, dedicated COVID health centre and dedicated COVID hospital respectively.

The Home Ministry has now allowed those with very mild symptoms or presymptomatic COVID-19 patients to have the option of home isolation if they have a requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation.

Who is eligible for home isolation?

The patients who have been clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer are eligible for home isolation. The patients should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and quarantining of their family contacts.

Home Isolation Guidelines: Full List

• A patient can only be eligible for home isolation if he/ she fills an undertaking on self-isolation and agrees to follow home quarantine guidelines.

• A caregiver should be available to provide care on 24x7 basis. There should be a communication link between the caregiver and hospital during the entire duration of the home isolation.

• The Home Ministry has issued an extra set of instructions for both the care giver and patient in addition to the guidelines on home quarantine, which are to be followed strictly.

• The care giver and all close contacts of the patient must take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as prescribed by the treating medical officer, as per the protocol.

• The patient must download Arogya Setu App on his/ her mobile and it should remain active at all times through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

• The patient should monitor his/ her health regularly and inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

When can the COVID-19 patients discontinue home isolation?

The COVID-19 patients under home isolation can end their home isolation if the symptoms get clinically resolved and the district surveillance medical officer certifies him/ her to be free of coronavirus infection after laboratory testing.

When to seek immediate medical attention?

The care giver has to monitor the health of the COVID-19 patient regularly and alert medical officers or seek immediate medical attention if any serious signs or symptoms develop.

The serious symptoms of coronavirus include:

(i) Difficulty in breathing,

(ii) Persistent pain/pressure in the chest,

(iii) Mental confusion or inability to arouse,

(iv) Developing bluish discolorations of lips/face

(v) As advised by treating medical officer