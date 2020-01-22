Hyderabad becomes most dynamic city in the world, tops JLL City Momentum Index 2020

Hyderabad secured the first place in the list of the world's most dynamic cities. Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) has recently released the city momentum index that comprised of 129 cities across the world. JLL evaluated 129 cities and selected Hyderabad as the world’s most dynamic city.

There are seven Indian cities are present in the top-20 cities. Bangalore ranked second in this index while Chennai secured fifth and Delhi got the sixth position.

Key Highlights

• Hyderabad has scored better than any other city in the world on criteria like socio-economic development.

• According to JLL, seven cities in India have found a place in the list of 20 dynamic cities of the world despite the economic slowdown.

• JLL said that Hyderabad got the first rank because of several key economic indicators like GDP growth, retail sales, and air passenger growth.

• In 2019, Bangalore was in the first place while Hyderabad was at first place.

• According to the JLL’s findings, Hyderabad witnessed the highest office net absorption in 2019 (as a proportion of existing stock) of any city globally. Hyderabad has also selected for its outstanding performance for prime office rental growth in the world.

• Kolkata secured 16th rank while Mumbai stood at the 20th position in the list.

Top-20 dynamic cities in the world

Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ho Chi Minh City, Nairobi, Chennai, Delhi, Ha Noi, Manila, Silicon Valley, Schengen, Chongqing, Pune, Wuhan, Dubai, Hangzhou, Calcutta, Shanghai, Riyadh, Austin, Mumbai.

About JLL

Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) is a US-based real estate and investment firm. According to its official website, JLL aims to reimagine the global real-estate world. JLL has been selected as the Fortune 500 Company with a yearly revenue of USD 16.3 billion. JLL has a global presence in more than 80 countries with more than 90,000 employees.

