ICC T20I Rankings 2022: Ishan Kishan jumps to 7th rank-Check Full ICC Men's T20I Batsman, Bowler, All-Rounder Rankings 

ICC Men's T20I Player Ranking 2022: Ishan Kishan has jumped 14 spots to break into the top 10 of ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2022. He has been ranked 7th on the ICC Men's T20I Batsman Rankings 2022.

Indian batsman KL Rahul has dropped two places to the 14th spot, while Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma have dropped by one spot each to the 16th and 17th rank respectively in the ICC T20 Batsman Rankings 2022. Virat Kohli has dropped 2 places and is ranked at the 21st position in the ICC Men's T20 Batsman Rankings.

Pakistan's Babar Azam has topped the ICC T20 Batsman Rankings, followed by another Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan at second place and South Africa's Aiden Markram at third position.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood has claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Bowler rankings, pushing ahead of England's Adil Rashid and South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the brink of breaking into the top 10 ICC T20 Bowler Rankings, with a jump to the 11th place with a career-best rating of 635 rating points.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has retained his top spot in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings 2022, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Australia's Glenn Maxwell is the biggest mover in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings after he jumped two places to the fourth rank.

ICC Men's T20I Rankings 2022: Check ICC Men's T20 Batsman, Bowler and All-Rounder Rankings 2022 ICC Men's T20I Batsman Rankings 2022 Rank Player Team Rating 1 Babar Azam PAK 818 2 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 794 3 Aiden Markram SA 772 4 Dawid Malan ENG 728 5 Aaron Finch AUS 716 6 Devon Conway NZ 703 7 Ishan Kishan IND 689 8 Rassie van der Dussen SA 673 9 Pathum Nissanka SL 661 10 Martin Guptill NZ 658

ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings Rank Player Team Rating 1 Josh Hazlewood AUS 792 2 Adil Rashid ENG 746 3 Tabraiz Shamsi SA 733 4 Rashid Khan AFG 709 5 Adam Zampa AUS 698 6 Anrich Nortje SA 672 7 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 668 8 Maheesh Theekshana SL 647 9 Ashton Agar AUS 640 10 Nasum Ahmed BAN 637