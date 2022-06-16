ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022: Imam-Ul-Haq jumps past Virat Kohli; Check Full ICC ODI Men Player Rankings

ICC ODI Batsman Ranking 2022: Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq has surpassed the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli, in the newly released ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022. Imam-Ul-Haq was earlier in the third place in the rankings just below the Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, however, brilliant performance in the home series has brought him four points clear of Kohli at number two, a career-best ranking for him in ICC ODI Rankings 2022.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam has successfully retained a top position in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022, with Pakistan’s Captain holding his massive lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings following his 17th ODI century in the first match against West Indies. Virat Kohli, who was only second to Babar Azam in ICC Player Rankings now sits at the third spot with 811 points.

ICC ODI Ranking 2022: ICC ODI Ranking Batsmen

Rank Player Country Rating 1 Babar Azam Pakistan 892 2 Imam-Ul-Haq Pakistan 815 3 Virat Kohli India 811 4 Rohit Sharma India 791 5 Quinton de Kock South Africa 789 6 Ross Taylor New Zealand 775 7 Rassie Van der Dussen South Africa 769 8 Jonny Bairstow England 746 9 Aaron Finch Australia 745 10 David Warner Australia 737

ICC ODI Ranking 2022: ICC ODI bowling ranking

Rank Player Country Rating 1 Trent Boult New Zealand 726 2 Josh Halewood Australia 691 3 Matt Henry New Zealand 683 4 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 681 5 Jasprit Bumrah India 679 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 676 7 Chris Woakes England 676 8 Mehedi Hasan Bangladesh 661 9 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 657 10 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 657

ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022: ICC ODI All-rounder ranking