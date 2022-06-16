ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022: Imam-Ul-Haq jumps past Virat Kohli; Check Full ICC ODI Men Player Rankings
ICC ODI Batsman Ranking 2022: Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq has surpassed the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli, in the newly released ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022. Imam-Ul-Haq was earlier in the third place in the rankings just below the Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, however, brilliant performance in the home series has brought him four points clear of Kohli at number two, a career-best ranking for him in ICC ODI Rankings 2022.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam has successfully retained a top position in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022, with Pakistan’s Captain holding his massive lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings following his 17th ODI century in the first match against West Indies. Virat Kohli, who was only second to Babar Azam in ICC Player Rankings now sits at the third spot with 811 points.
🔸Imam-ul-Haq leapfrogs Virat Kohli into top two 🔼— ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2022
🔸Shaheen Afridi, Josh Hazlewood surge 📈
🔸Zeeshan Maqsood makes all-round gains 💪
Lots of movement in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/NICjDWq6YL pic.twitter.com/zQfn9iFitD
ICC ODI Ranking 2022: ICC ODI Ranking Batsmen
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Country
|
Rating
|
1
|
Babar Azam
|
Pakistan
|
892
|
2
|
Imam-Ul-Haq
|
Pakistan
|
815
|
3
|
Virat Kohli
|
India
|
811
|
4
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
791
|
5
|
Quinton de Kock
|
South Africa
|
789
|
6
|
Ross Taylor
|
New Zealand
|
775
|
7
|
Rassie Van der Dussen
|
South Africa
|
769
|
8
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
England
|
746
|
9
|
Aaron Finch
|
Australia
|
745
|
10
|
David Warner
|
Australia
|
737
ICC ODI Ranking 2022: ICC ODI bowling ranking
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Country
|
Rating
|
1
|
Trent Boult
|
New Zealand
|
726
|
2
|
Josh Halewood
|
Australia
|
691
|
3
|
Matt Henry
|
New Zealand
|
683
|
4
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Pakistan
|
681
|
5
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
India
|
679
|
6
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Afghanistan
|
676
|
7
|
Chris Woakes
|
England
|
676
|
8
|
Mehedi Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
661
|
9
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Afghanistan
|
657
|
10
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
657
ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022: ICC ODI All-rounder ranking
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Country
|
Points
|
1
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
419
|
2
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Afghanistan
|
323
|
3
|
Rashid Khan
|
Afghanistan
|
290
|
4
|
Chris Woakes
|
England
|
268
|
5
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
New Zealand
|
262
|
6
|
Micthell Santner
|
New Zealand
|
260
|
7
|
Ben Stokes
|
England
|
253
|
8
|
Imad Wasin
|
Pakistan
|
233
|
9
|
Mehedi Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
233
|
10
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
|
Oman
|
231
