ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022: Imam-Ul-Haq jumps past Virat Kohli; Check Full ICC ODI Men Player Rankings

ICC Ranking Player 2022: Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq has surpassed the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli, in the newly released ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022. 

Updated: Jun 16, 2022 13:15 IST
ICC ODI Batsman Ranking 2022: Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq has surpassed the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli, in the newly released ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022. Imam-Ul-Haq was earlier in the third place in the rankings just below the Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, however, brilliant performance in the home series has brought him four points clear of Kohli at number two, a career-best ranking for him in ICC ODI Rankings 2022.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam has successfully retained a top position in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022, with Pakistan’s Captain holding his massive lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings following his 17th ODI century in the first match against West Indies. Virat Kohli, who was only second to Babar Azam in ICC Player Rankings now sits at the third spot with 811 points.

ICC ODI Ranking 2022: ICC ODI Ranking Batsmen

Rank

Player

Country

Rating

1

Babar Azam

Pakistan

892

2

Imam-Ul-Haq

Pakistan

815

3

Virat Kohli

India

811

4

Rohit Sharma

India

791

5

Quinton de Kock

South Africa

789

6

Ross Taylor

New Zealand

775

7

Rassie Van der Dussen

South Africa

769

8

Jonny Bairstow

England

746

9

Aaron Finch

Australia

745

10

David Warner

Australia

737

ICC ODI Ranking 2022: ICC ODI bowling ranking

Rank

Player

Country

Rating

1

Trent Boult

New Zealand

726

2

Josh Halewood

Australia

691

3

Matt Henry

New Zealand

683

4

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan

681

5

Jasprit Bumrah

India

679

6

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan

676

7

Chris Woakes

England

676

8

Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh

661

9

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan

657

10

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

657

ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022: ICC ODI All-rounder ranking

Rank

Player

Country

Points

1

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

419

2

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan

323

3

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan

290

4

Chris Woakes

England

268

5

Colin de Grandhomme

New Zealand

262

6

Micthell Santner

New Zealand

260

7

Ben Stokes

England

253

8

Imad Wasin

Pakistan

233

9

Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh

233

10

Zeeshan Maqsood

Oman

231

 

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

