ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Virat Kohli slips to 7th rank, Marnus Labuschagne new world no. 1- Check full player rankings

ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has become the new world no.1 batsman in ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021, pushing England's Joe Root to the second spot. This is the first time that Labuschagne has taken up the top rank. He was earlier ranked at second place.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the seventh spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021. He was earlier ranked at the 6th spot. Currently, India's highest-ranked test batsman is Rohit Sharma, who is ranked 5th in the Test Batsmen Rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler in the top 10 of ICC Test Bowler Rankings 2021. He has consistently maintained his second rank. Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously ranked 10th in the ICC Test men's bowler rankings, has slipped to 12th rank. Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins leads the ICC Test Men's Bowling Rankings.

Among all-rounders, West Indies cricketer Jason Holder tops the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2021, followed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Check the full ICC Test Player Rankings 2021 List Below:

ICC Test Batsman Rankings Rank PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 912 2 Joe Root ENG 897 3 Steve Smith AUS 884 4 Kane Williamson NZ 879 5 Rohit Sharma IND 797 6 David Warner AUS 775 7 Virat Kohli IND 756 8 Dimuth Karunaratne SL 754 9 Babar Azam PAK 750 10 Travis Head AUS 728

Test Bowling Rankings Rank PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Pat Cummins AUS 904 2 Ravichandran Ashwin IND 883 3 Shaheen Afridi PAK 822 4 Tim Southee NZ 814 5 Josh Hazlewood AUS 810 6 Kagiso Rabada SA 798 7 Neil Wagner NZ 794 8 James Anderson ENG 791 9 Mitchell Starc AUS 768 10 Kyle Jamieson NZ 764

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings POS PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Jason Holder WI 382 2 Ravichandran Ashwin IND 360 3 Ravindra Jadeja IND 346 4 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 338 5 Ben Stokes ENG 313 6 Mitchell Starc AUS 307 7 Kyle Jamieson NZ 303 8 Pat Cummins AUS 244 9 Chris Woakes ENG 235 10 Joe Root ENG 225

Note: The rankings are as per the ICC Player Rankings update till December 22, 2021.