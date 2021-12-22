ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Virat Kohli slips to 7th rank, Marnus Labuschagne new world no. 1- Check full player rankings
ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has become the new world no.1 batsman in ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021, pushing England's Joe Root to the second spot. This is the first time that Labuschagne has taken up the top rank. He was earlier ranked at second place.
Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the seventh spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021. He was earlier ranked at the 6th spot. Currently, India's highest-ranked test batsman is Rohit Sharma, who is ranked 5th in the Test Batsmen Rankings.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler in the top 10 of ICC Test Bowler Rankings 2021. He has consistently maintained his second rank. Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously ranked 10th in the ICC Test men's bowler rankings, has slipped to 12th rank. Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins leads the ICC Test Men's Bowling Rankings.
Among all-rounders, West Indies cricketer Jason Holder tops the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2021, followed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.
Check the full ICC Test Player Rankings 2021 List Below:
|
ICC Test Batsman Rankings
|Rank
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RATING
|1
|Marnus Labuschagne
|AUS
|912
|2
|Joe Root
|ENG
|897
|3
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|884
|4
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|879
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|797
|6
|David Warner
|AUS
|775
|7
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|756
|8
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|SL
|754
|9
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|750
|10
|Travis Head
|AUS
|728
|
Test Bowling Rankings
|Rank
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RATING
|1
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|904
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|IND
|883
|3
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|822
|4
|Tim Southee
|NZ
|814
|5
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|810
|6
|Kagiso Rabada
|SA
|798
|7
|Neil Wagner
|NZ
|794
|8
|James Anderson
|ENG
|791
|9
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|768
|10
|Kyle Jamieson
|NZ
|764
|
ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RATING
|1
|Jason Holder
|WI
|382
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|IND
|360
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|346
|4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|338
|5
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|313
|6
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|307
|7
|Kyle Jamieson
|NZ
|303
|8
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|244
|9
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|235
|10
|Joe Root
|ENG
|225
Note: The rankings are as per the ICC Player Rankings update till December 22, 2021.