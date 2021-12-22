Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Virat Kohli slips to 7th rank, Marnus Labuschagne new world no. 1- Check full player rankings

ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the seventh spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021. He was earlier ranked at the 6th spot. 

Created On: Dec 22, 2021 16:46 ISTModified On: Dec 22, 2021 18:18 IST
ICC Test Player Rankings 2021: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has become the new world no.1 batsman in ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021, pushing England's Joe Root to the second spot. This is the first time that Labuschagne has taken up the top rank. He was earlier ranked at second place. 

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to the seventh spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Batsmen Rankings 2021. He was earlier ranked at the 6th spot. Currently, India's highest-ranked test batsman is Rohit Sharma, who is ranked 5th in the Test Batsmen Rankings. 

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler in the top 10 of ICC Test Bowler Rankings 2021. He has consistently maintained his second rank. Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously ranked 10th in the ICC Test men's bowler rankings, has slipped to 12th rank. Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins leads the ICC Test Men's Bowling Rankings. 

Among all-rounders, West Indies cricketer Jason Holder tops the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2021, followed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. 

Check the full ICC Test Player Rankings 2021 List Below: 

ICC Test Batsman Rankings
Rank PLAYER TEAM RATING
1 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 912
2 Joe Root 897
3 Steve Smith 884
4 Kane Williamson 879
5 Rohit Sharma 797
6 David Warner 775
7 Virat Kohli 756
8 Dimuth Karunaratne 754
9 Babar Azam 750
10 Travis Head 728

 

Test Bowling Rankings
Rank PLAYER TEAM RATING
1 Pat Cummins AUS 904
2 Ravichandran Ashwin 883
3 Shaheen Afridi 822
4 Tim Southee 814
5 Josh Hazlewood 810
6 Kagiso Rabada 798
7 Neil Wagner 794
8 James Anderson 791
9 Mitchell Starc 768
10 Kyle Jamieson 764
 
 

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings
POS PLAYER TEAM RATING
1 Jason Holder WI 382
2 Ravichandran Ashwin 360
3 Ravindra Jadeja 346
4 Shakib Al Hasan 338
5 Ben Stokes 313
6 Mitchell Starc 307
7 Kyle Jamieson 303
8 Pat Cummins 244
9 Chris Woakes 235
10 Joe Root 225

Note: The rankings are as per the ICC Player Rankings update till December 22, 2021. 

