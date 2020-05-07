ICMR starts clinical trials to assess the plasma safety for COVID-19 treatment

The multi-center clinical trials in order to assess the safety of the convalescent plasma have been started by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The trial will help in limiting any COVID-19 related complications.

As per an official statement released by ICMR, the clinical trials have been initiated to assess the safety of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with COVID-19 in moderate diseases.

The name of the trial is “A Phase II, Open Label, Randomized Controlled Trial to assess the safety and efficacy of Convalescent Plasma to Limit COVID-19 Associated Complications in Moderate Diseases”.

ICMR’s earlier Statement:

ICMR as on April 28 has stated that currently there have not been any approved or definitive therapies for the treatment of COVID-19.

Convalescent Plasma has been considered as one of the emerging therapies for COVID-19 from many. The research body had further stated that even though it is an emerging therapy, there is still no hard evidence that will support it as a routine therapy for the treatment of Coronavirus.

Plasma Therapy in India:

Under Plasma therapy, the person infected from COVID-19 is provided with the already developed antibodies to fight the coronavirus. The patients under the treatment are infused with anti-body rich blood plasma of those people who have successfully recovered from the infection.

As per the reports, in India, Plasma therapy has been used for the treatment of patients. Recently, there was a report of a patient who had recovered successfully with the help of Plasma treatment in Max hospital, Delhi.

Also, King George Medical University in Lucknow has become the first government hospital to launch Plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 cases in India:

In recent days, the COVID-19 cases in India have reached to 49,391. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, it includes 14,183 recovered cases and 1,694 deaths from the virus.