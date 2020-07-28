India and UK to collaborate in anti-microbial resistance research worth 8 million pounds

India and the United Kingdom will further extend their existing scientific research collaboration with five new projects that are worth eight million pounds.

The research will work on tackling anti-microbial resistance that will further lead to important advances in the global fight against antibiotic-resistance bacteria and genes.

As per the statement from a British High Commission, the funding awards were announced by Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon, Minister of South Asia, and the Commonwealth, ahead of a virtual visit to India which is on July 28, 2020.

Significance of research in India:

As in the pharmaceutical industry global supply chain, India is a major producer of antimicrobials, the five research projects will aim at developing a better understanding of how waste from antimicrobial manufacturing can be inadvertently fuelling anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Key Highlights:

• The UK is India’s second-biggest research partner, with joint research that is expected to be worth 400 million pounds by 2021.

• Subject to clearance, five projects have been planned for September 2020.

• UK will be contributing four million pounds from the UK Research and Innovation Fund for International collaboration and India will match this with its own resources. In total, 8 million pounds will be used to fund the research.

• UK has also partnered with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, and if clinical trials are successful, it will be distributed across a billion people across the developing world.

• As per the Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth, India and UK can do more together to tackle the urgent global health issues as the thriving innovation and research will benefit the people of both the countries.

Minister of South Asia and the Commonwealth’s virtual visit to India:

Minister of South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmed of Wimbledon, will chair a virtual roundtable with senior Indian and UK-based stakeholders. The discussion will be on the cold-chain technologies that have been critical for the effective transport of vaccines, which ensures they successfully reach their destination.

Other important elements of the virtual visit will include the meeting with V Muraleedharan, State Minister for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, for discussion on the number of subjects including multilateral cooperation, a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, discussions with regional governments and other on the opportunities in wind power. There will also be a virtual tour of a UK funded solar plant in Rajasthan.