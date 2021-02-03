India becomes fastest country to reach 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on February 3, 2021, that India has become the fastest country to achieve the 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark in just 18 days.

The Ministry informed that as on February 1, India was among the top 5 countries in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered to the people. India has continued of undertaking its vaccination drive at a fast pace.

While providing data on the current COVID-19 situation, the Union Ministry also mentioned that 14 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These states include Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Goa, Puducherry, Sikkim, Manipur, Assam, and Odisha.

COVID-19 vaccination in India:

• As on February 3, more than 41 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated under the countrywide vaccination drive.

• 1,88,762 health workers have been vaccinated across 3,845 sessions and so far, 76,576 sessions have already been conducted.

Recovered cases in India:

As the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated each day has shown progress, 85.62% of recovered cases have been recorded in 8 states and UTs.

With 5,747, Kerala has contributed the highest to the recovered cases, followed by 4,011 in Maharashtra and 521 in Tamil Nadu.

The health ministry said that the total recovered COVID-19 cases are 1,04,62,631 and that the national recovery rate has continued to be one of the highest globally. Also, the gap between the recovered and active cases has been continuously increasing and currently stands at 1,03,02,574.

Decline in COVID-19 cases:

The Ministry informed on February 3 that in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the country have declined further to 1,60,057 and the active caseload has fallen below 1.5% of the total cases.

The Health Ministry confirmed that 11,039 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the seven months and that 14,225 new recoveries from the infection have been registered in the same time period.

The ministry added that it has led to a net decline of 3,296 cases from the total active caseload in the country.

Active cases in states and UTs:

Currently, 31 states and Union Territories in India have reported less than 5,000 active cases. The ministry informs that 8 states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (1.91%). At present, Kerala state has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by 7% in Chhattisgarh.

New cases from 6 states and UTs:

83.01% of the new cases are from 6 states and UTs with Kerala reporting the highest daily new cases at 5,716. It is followed then by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with 510 and 1,927 new cases each respectively.

In the past 24 hours, 110 case fatalities have also been reported. Maharashtra state has reported maximum casualties with 30 new fatalities, followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths.