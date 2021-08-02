India, China armies establish hotline for Sikkim sector; Know everything about Indo-Sino clash in Sikkim
India and China have set up the hotline between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim, and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region.
Indian and Chinese armies have established a hotline in the North Sikkim Sector in order to further boost the confidence along the Line of Actual Control in the region. The news was shared by the officials on August 1, 2021.
Indian Army, in an official statement, said that the event of setting up a hotline also coincided with China’s PLA (People’s Liberation Army) day today.
The Indian Army also informed that the inauguration of the hotline was attended by the ground commanders of the respective armies and the message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through a hotline.
The setting up of the hotline between the armies of India and China has come amid a continued standoff between the two countries in a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.
Where the hotline between India and China is set up?
The hotline has been established between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim, and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region.
Objective:
According to the Indian Army, the hotline between the armies of India and China aims at furthering the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the Line of Actual Control in the region.
Mechanisms for communication between India and China:
• The Armed forces of India and China have well-established mechanisms for communication at the ground commanders' level.
• These kinds of hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing and maintaining the peace and tranquility at the borders.
• This is also the 6th hotline that has been established between India and China including two each in Sikkim, Eastern Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh.
India-China clash in Sikkim: All you need to know
• The Nathu La and Cho La clashes which are sometimes also referred to as the Sino-Indian war of 1967, consisted of a series of border clashes between the two countries alongside the border of the Himalayan Kingdom of Sikkim which was then an Indian protectorate.
• The Nathu La clashes started on September 11, 1967, when China’s PLA launched an attack on Indian posts at Nathu La, in East Sikkim district, and lasted till September 15, 1967.
• Another military duel, in October 1967, took place at Cho La and ended on the same day. Chol La is a mountain pass in the Cho La range of the Himalayas that connects India’s Sikkim with China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.
• In the conflict, India achieved the decisive tactical advantage and managed to push back the Chinese forces. PLA fortifications at Nathu La were destroyed.
• As per the observers, these clashes indicated the decline of claim strength in China’s use of force against India. The Indian government was also pleased with the combat performance of its forces in Nathu La clashes and saw it as a sign of improvement since its defeat in the Sino-Indian war in 1967.
