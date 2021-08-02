India, China armies establish hotline for Sikkim sector; Know everything about Indo-Sino clash in Sikkim

Indian and Chinese armies have established a hotline in the North Sikkim Sector in order to further boost the confidence along the Line of Actual Control in the region. The news was shared by the officials on August 1, 2021.

Indian Army, in an official statement, said that the event of setting up a hotline also coincided with China’s PLA (People’s Liberation Army) day today.

The Indian Army also informed that the inauguration of the hotline was attended by the ground commanders of the respective armies and the message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through a hotline.

The setting up of the hotline between the armies of India and China has come amid a continued standoff between the two countries in a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Where the hotline between India and China is set up?

The hotline has been established between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim, and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region.

Objective:

According to the Indian Army, the hotline between the armies of India and China aims at furthering the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the Line of Actual Control in the region.

Mechanisms for communication between India and China:

• The Armed forces of India and China have well-established mechanisms for communication at the ground commanders' level.

• These kinds of hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing and maintaining the peace and tranquility at the borders.

• This is also the 6th hotline that has been established between India and China including two each in Sikkim, Eastern Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh.