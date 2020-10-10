Study at Home
India donates 1.8 million N95 masks to Philadelphia city in United States

The request for N95 masks was made by the Mayor of Philadelphia on October 5, 2020, for the use of frontline workers

Oct 10, 2020 14:33 IST
The Indian government has donated 1.8 million N95 masks to the largest city in the US state of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. The donation has been made to help the city in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The donation of the N95 masks by India has been done after the Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney had made a request to the Indian government for the supply of N95 masks to be used by Philadelphia’s frontline workers. The move by the Indian government has set another example of the robust Indo-US partnership in the health sector.

The news was shared by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu through his social media account in which he informed about India’s help to Philadelphia amid the difficult times.

The request for N95 masks was made by the mayor of Philadelphia on October 5, 2020, for the use of frontline workers who have been fighting the virus. Philadelphia is the 6th most populous city in the United States.

India’s increased capability of manufacturing PPE:

According to the officials, the step of donating N95 masks to the US city by India is an indication of India’s capabilities in the manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) not only for domestic use but also for exporting to other countries.

Earlier at the request of President Donald Trump, India had also supplied Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug which has been seen as a possible cure of Coronavirus to the United States of America.

