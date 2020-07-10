India-EU Summit to be held in virtual mode on July 15

India-European Union Summit will be held in a virtual mode on July 15, 2020. The summit was scheduled to take place earlier this year but was postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15th edition of the summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Anurag Srivastav, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson stated that the summit will review India-EU cooperation which will cover security and political relations, economic cooperation and trade and investment.

15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. It'll be co-chaired by PM, President of European Council&President of European Commission. summit will review India-EU cooperation, also expected to discuss developments around COVID: Anurag Srivastava, MEA

Discussions that can take place during the summit:

• The 15th edition of the summit will specifically focus on strengthening the rule of democracy, law, and right to freedom amid China’s aggressive behaviour both at home and abroad.

• As the entire world is fighting COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders participating are expected to discuss global lives as well as the solidarity to protect lives, to strengthen preparedness and response capacities, and to mitigate socio-economic consequences.

• During the summit, the leaders can also show their determination to promote a rule-based multilateral order and effective multilateralism, with the United Nations and World Trade Organisation at its core.

• The summit can also discuss global and regional issues which will include current developments in Asia from the Afghan theatre to the Indo-Pacific region.