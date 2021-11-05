India, Gambia sign two agreements for deepening bilateral relations

The Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited the Republic of Gambia. The minister held meetings with its President Adam Barrow and other officials and also discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

As per the press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Minister of State was on a visit to the West African country from November 1 to November 3, 2021.

During the visit, two agreements were also signed between the friendly nations for deepening the bilateral relations. As per the External Affairs Ministry, the visit has set the tone for further diversifying and deepening India’s relations with Gambia.

Had the honour of calling on H. E. Mr. Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia.



Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.



Impressed to hear his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi ji and his ideals. The anthology "What Gandhi Means to me" he wrote, reflects that.

Two agreements signed between India and Gambia

• Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirement for Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports.

• A General Framework Agreement for Cooperation between India and The Gambia.

Glad to have signed two agreements during my visit to The Gambia.



1️⃣ Agreement for exemption of visa for official and diplomatic passport holders.



2️⃣ General Framework Agreement for setting up of Joint Commision.



A step in fostering the relationship, further.

Other initiatives between India and Gambia

• Based on the request by the Gambia, a repurposing of USD 5,00,000 grant for procuring the dialysis machine was announced during Muraleedharan’s visit.

• The Minister of State and Dr. Mamadou Tangara also jointly released the design of a commemorative stamp, marking 75 years of India’s Independence.

MoS Muraleedharan’s visit to Gambia

• The Minister of State visited the National Assembly Building Complex of The Gambia in Banjul. It is one of the landmark projects in West Africa built under the Line of Credit.

• The Minister also visited two ongoing Indian LOC projects, an Electrification Expansion Project and a Water Project of Replacement of asbestos water pipes with UPVC in the Greater Banjul area.

• During the visit to Gambia, the Minister of State Muraleedharan also visited the Katchikally Museum and the University of The Gambia construction site. It is a Gambian Government Project which is being constructed by an Indian Company.

Indian community in Gambia

The Gambia has a small but vibrant Indian community of about 1,600 people, mostly businessmen and traders. The Minister of State interacted with the members of the Indian community during the visit.