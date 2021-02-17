JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

India joins Russia-Iran’s two-day naval exercise

A two-day navy exercise ‘Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021’ is taking place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

Created On: Feb 17, 2021 14:50 ISTModified On: Feb 17, 2021 14:50 IST
Iran-Russia Naval Exercise

India has joined a two-day navy exercise of Iran and Russia dubbed as ‘Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021’. The naval exercise is taking place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

The forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps- IRGC participated in a drill, which started on February 16, 2021, alongside several vessels from the Russian army.

The spokesman of the drill, Gholamreza Tahani informed that the Indian Navy has also joined the naval exercise with a select group of vessels.

He further added that the exercise that Iran has been conducting with Russia is so flexible that it can be joined by many other countries if they wish to do so. Meanwhile, the Commander of the Iranian Army, Hossein Khanzadi stated that the Chinese army will also be participating in the naval exercise.

About the Drill:

The drill will be covering an area of 17,000 sq km. It will further include the air targets, shooting at sea, liberating the hijacked ships as well as the rescue and search and anti-piracy operations.

Hossein Khanzadi while commenting on the naval exercise stated that it means that the global arrogance which until today had dominated the region must come to realize that they need to leave it.

