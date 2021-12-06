Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

India-Russia defence deal 2021: India, Russia sign procurement deal of AK-203 assault rifles

India-Russia deals 2021: In a bilateral meet, the Defence Ministers of India and Russia have signed a major deal for the procurement of over 6 lakh AK-203 rifles. Check other major agreements signed between India and Russia. 

Created On: Dec 6, 2021 17:23 IST
India-Russia Defence Deal
India-Russia Defence Deal

India- Russia defence deal: In a major boost to India’s defence sector, a procurement deal of over 6 lakh AK-203 rifles were signed between India and Russia on December 6, 2021. As India and Russia begin their 2+2 first-ever ministerial dialogue on December 6, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu signed a contract for the manufacture of nearly 6 lakh AK-203 rifles under a joint venture in Amethi, UP.

The deal between India and Russia was signed following the bilateral meeting between the Defence Ministers of both nations.

As the President of Russia Vladimir Putin has arrived in India for the annual talks with Prime Minister Modi, both India and Russia are expected to sign more than 10 agreements following the talks between the two leaders. The agreements will be in the area of culture, space, science and technology, defence etc.

India-Russia Defence Deal 2021

India and Russia have signed defence deals to facilitate and boost the military cooperation between the two nations. The deals will also be significant for India in expanding its defence mechanism at the border amid the continuous threat from China.

1. Deal for the procurement of over 6 lakh AK-203 assault rifles. The procurement deal is worth over Rs. 5,000 crores.

2. Another agreement between India and Russia has been signed on Protocol on amending the agreement on cooperation in the field of Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing dated back to February 18, 2019.

3. The Defence Ministers of India and Russia signed an agreement to extend the military-technical cooperation between the two nations for the next decade, from 2021 to 2031.

Defence Cooperation important pillars of partnership: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh, during his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with the Russian counterpart, said that defence cooperation is one of the most important pillars of a partnership between the two nations.

India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation is a well-established mechanism for the past two decades. The Union Minister expressed hope that the India-Russia partnership will bring peace to the entire region and will also bring stability.

India-Russia Defence Minister Meet: Background

The Defence Minister of India and Russia meet annually, alternately in India and Russia. The leaders discuss and review the status of ongoing projects as well as other issues of military-technical cooperation.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all