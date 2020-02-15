India slams Kashmir reference in Turkey-Pakistan joint declaration

India on February 15, 2020 slammed the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in the Turkey-Pakistan joint declaration, calling upon Turkey to not interfere in its internal affairs.

India reacted sharply to the Kashmir reference and asked Turkey to develop a better understanding of the facts of the grave threat posed by the terrorism originating from Pakistan.

India’s response came on the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Pakistan. Kashmir was also mentioned in the joint declaration of the two nations.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar stated that India rejects all references made to J&K, which is an integral part of India. He also urged the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India’s internal affairs and understand better about the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region.

In the Turkey-Pakistan joint declaration, the two countries had underlined the need for resolving all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India including the Kashmir issue through dialogue, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Background

This is not the first time that India has rejected requests of third-party mediation on Kashmir issue, as India has previously turned down US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediating between India and Pakistan on Kashmir Issue. India has always maintained that its Kashmir dispute with Pakistan is a bilateral issue and no third party should interfere in it.

Since revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the move of withdrawing its special status is its internal matter. The decision did not go down well with Pakistan, which has raised the issue on several international platforms. Many nations including SAARC nations have supported India’s stance that Kashmir is its internal matter.

