India vs Namibia live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia live cricket match in T20 World Cup?

India vs Namibia live streaming: India and Namibia will face off in their final group stage match in the ongoing T20 World Cup at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 8, 2021. India has lost its semifinal spot after it lost two of its opening matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Virat Kohli-led squad, however, would be looking to finish off the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament on a high, especially since this would be Kohli's last stint as captain of India's T20 side. India will be going into the match on the back of two back-to-back victories.

On the other hand, Namibia has won just one group stage match against Scotland by 4 wickets. Hence the team, which is playing its first T20 World Cup, would also be looking to pull up an upset against India.

India vs Namibia live streaming details Time: 7.30am Venue: Dubai Date: November 8th

India vs Namibia playing XI today

India predicted playing XI - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Namibia predicted playing XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck/Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo