India vs Scotland live streaming: How and where to watch India vs Scotland live T20 World Cup match? 

India vs Scotland live streaming: India vs Scotland live cricket match will take place at the 7.30pm today at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. This would be India's fourth Group stage match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

This is another do or die match for India, which it has to win to keep its chances in the ICC T20 World Cup alive. India won its previous match against Afghanistan, keeping its T20 semifinal hopes afloat. However, India's semifinal berth will depend on the result of other teams as well.

India are the clear favourites in tonight's clash and Scotland are still waiting for a win in their Super 12 group 2 stage. The match would be a huge opportunity for Scotland, as it will be one of its biggest matches, especially with India desperate for a win. India and Scotland have never played a T20 match against each other.

When to watch India vs Scotland Live streaming?

India vs Scotland live streaming will start at 7.30 pm today.

How to watch India vs Scotland live streaming?

India vs Scotland live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Where to watch India vs Scotland live cricket match?

India vs Scotland live cricket match can be viewed on the Star Sports network.

India vs Scotland live streaming details Time: 7.30pm Date: November 5th Venue: Dubai

India vs Scotland Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

India vs Scotland Squad - T20 World Cup 2021

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin

Scotland Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.