India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022: Shikhar Dhawan named captain, Check Full India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule, Players List 

India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022: Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 15-member Indian squad in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. This was informed by the Board of Control for Cricket on July 30, 2022. India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022 has been picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

Senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the India vs Zimbabwe 2022 series. Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been left out.

On the other hand, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the India vs Zimbabwe ODI squad 2022.

India is scheduled to play three ODIs in Zimbabwe, starting from August 18th with the final ODI on August 22nd.

India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022: Check Full India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Players List

Indian Squad for Zimbabwe Series: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule Match Venue Date 1st ODI Harare Sports Club August 18th, Thursday 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club August 20th, Saturday 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club August 22nd, Monday

