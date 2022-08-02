India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022: Shikhar Dhawan named captain, Check Full India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule, Players List 

India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022: Senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the India vs Zimbabwe 2022 series. Check Full India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule, Players List here.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022: Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 15-member Indian squad in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. This was informed by the Board of Control for Cricket on July 30, 2022. India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022 has been picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

Senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the India vs Zimbabwe 2022 series. Rishabh Pant,  Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal have also been left out.

On the other hand, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the India vs Zimbabwe ODI squad 2022. 

India is scheduled to play three ODIs in Zimbabwe, starting from August 18th with the final ODI on August 22nd.

READ ALSO: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Highlights: Sushila Devi wins Silver, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur win Bronze

India vs Zimbabwe ODI Squad 2022: Check Full India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Players List

Indian Squad for Zimbabwe Series: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

Match

Venue

Date

1st ODI

Harare Sports Club

August 18th, Thursday

2nd ODI

Harare Sports Club

August 20th, Saturday

3rd ODI

Harare Sports Club

August 22nd, Monday

READ ALSO: Commonwealth Games 2022 India: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting finals

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment ()

Post Comment

7 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    View all