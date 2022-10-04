Indian and New Zealand Navy signs pact on White Shipping Information Exchange

Indian navy signed an agreement with the Royal New Zealand navy on White Shipping Information Exchange. The agreement was signed between R Hari Kumar, Navy Chief Admiral, and Rear Admiral David Proctor, Chief of the New Zealand Navy.

The agreement was signed to promote greater transparency in the Maritime Domain. CNS Hari Kumar visited New Zealand from September 29 to October 1, 2022. The Ministry of Defence said “ an agreement on White Shipping Information Exchange was signed during the visit. Closer collaboration for enhancing shared Maritime Domain Awareness is in keeping with convergent views of both countries to promote greater transparency in the maritime domain.

They also signed the Agreement on White Shipping Information Exchange and expressed confidence that this will pave the way for greater transparency in the Maritime Domain (2/2).#MaritimeSecurity #NavalCooperation @IndiannavyMedia pic.twitter.com/3ZlEyezyAW — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 30, 2022

CNS Hari Kumar: New Zealand visit

Hari Kumar was welcomed in the traditional Powhiri ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by the RNZN leadership at the Te Taua Moana Marae. He was also presented with the Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Navy Ground. CNS met with RNZN Rear Admiral David Proctor and shared views on a wide spectrum of maritime cooperation opportunities and areas of mutual interests. The leaders also showed enthusiasm and interest in expanding the margin and scope of bilateral engagements in the future. The visit of CNS matched with the RNZN anniversary celebration. At the “Beat Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset”, he was received as a special guest, organized in Auckland.

What is White Shipping Information?

The White Shipping Information is the exchange of prior information regarding the movement and identity of commercial non-military merchant vessels. Ships are classified into white, black, and grey signifying commercial, illegal, and military vessels respectively. White Shipping Agreement is an information network protocol that permits the navies of two countries to share information about ships in their oceanic territories.

Background

The CNS also complimented RNZN leadership for their active participation in MILAN-22 and that the Indian Navy was looking forward to the maiden involvement of young RNZN officers in the forthcoming Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta. The event is scheduled to be hosted in December 2022 by the Indian Navy.

