Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian National Congress Foundation Day 2021: History and All You Need to Know

Indian National Congress Foundation Day 2021: Indian National Congress was founded by retired British Civil Servant  Allan Octavian Hume on December 28, 1885. Know here all about Congress Foundation Day 2021 history, significance etc. 

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 15:20 IST
Indian National Congress Foundation Day 2021: History and All You Need to Know
Indian National Congress Foundation Day 2021: History and All You Need to Know

Congress Foundation Day 2021: The Indian National Congress (INC) celebrated its 137th foundation day on December 28, 2021. Indian National Congress was founded by retired British Civil Servant  Allan Octavian Hume on December 28, 1885.

The first session of the Indian National Congress was conducted in Bombay from December 28-31, 1885 under the chairmanship of W.C Bonnerjee.

INC is one of the two major political parties in India. The party became the leader of India's independence movement in the late 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. 

Indian National Congress: Key Facts

Indian National Congress Founder- A. O Hume

Indian National Congress Foundation Day - December 28th

Indian National Congress Symbol - Hand

Indian National Congress First President- Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee

Indian National Congress First Female President - Annie Besant (1917) 

Indian National Congress Foundation Day 2021 History 

First Organisation of Educated Elites

The Indian National Congress was the first organisation of educated elites. The first session of the party was held at the initiative of a retired British civil servant, Allan Octavian Hume. 

AO Hume's main objective was to create an organisation that would serve as a safety valve for the growing social and economic discontent. In other words, the Indian National Congress was formed by Hume to prevent any possibility of any anti-British movement. 
The main was to create a platform for a civic and political dialogue between educated Indians and the British Raj.

The first meeting of the Indian National Union was scheduled to be held in Poona but was shifted to Bombay due to cholera outbreak there. 

Moderate Rule 

In the first two decades after its formation, the Indian National Congress mainly comprised lawyers and landlords. Their methods were peaceful and demands were modest. They came to be known as Moderates. The British authorities rejected their demands time and again. 

Their major demands then included: 

-Introduction of democratic institutions in India within the framework of British Rule.

-More share in government services

-Reduction in land revenue and army expenditure

-Use of Indian wealth for Indians themselves

Rise of Extremists

There was a parallel wave that had begun awakening across the country with social reformers raising their voice, calling for a new idealogy of self-reliance. The year 1893 was a major landmark in the evolution of the ideology of our freedom struggle. It was the same year that Bal Gangadhar Tilak gave the famous slogan "Swaraj is my birthright and I must have it." 

Congress' demands became more radical in the face of constant opposition from the British government at the beginning of the 20th century. The party decided to advocate in favour of the independence movement. The Partition of Bengal in 1901 by Lord Curzon further drove up radical spirit with students joining the anti-partition protest and the swadeshi movement. 

The Lal-Bal-Pal trio ( Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) represented the extremists, while the moderates were largely led by Gopal Krishna Gokhale. Thus two streams of Moderates and Extremists emerged in the Indian National Congress. 

Congress under Mahatma Gandhi 

Indian National Congress became associated with Gandhi when he returned from South Africa in 1915. Gandhi became the President of Congress in 1924. His popularity and satyagraha drew support from leading political leaders of that time- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Narayan, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Chakravarti Rajgopalachari and Jivatram Kripalani. 

Under Mahatma Gandhi's chairmanship, Congress became a dominant group that attempted to eliminate all caste differences, poverty, untouchability and religious and ethnic divisions. The party had members from other religions, classes and ethnic and liguist groups. 

Purna Swaraj Declaration 

The call for Purna Swaraj or complete independence was made by the party during its Lahore session in 1929 under the Presidency of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The party also declared January 26, 1930 as Purna Swaraj Diwas.  

Full List of Congress Presidents ( 1885- 1900)
Year Name Congress Annual Session host city 
1885 Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee Bombay
1886 Dadabhai Naoroji Calcutta
1887 Badruddin Tyabji Madras
1888 George Yule Allahabad
1889 William Wedderburn Bombay
1890 Pherozeshah Mehta Calcutta
1891 Panapakkam Anandacharlu Nagpur
1892 Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee Allahabad
1893 Dadabhai Naoroji Lahore
1894 Alfred Webb Madras
1895 Surendranath Banerjee Poona
1896 Rahimtulla M. Sayani Calcutta
1897 C. Sankaran Nair Amaravati
1898 Anandamohan Bose Madras
1899 Romesh Chunder Dutt Lucknow
1900 N. G. Chandavarkar Lahore

 

Full List of Congress Presidents ( 1901- 1947)
Year Name Congress Annual Session host city 
1901 Dinshaw Edulji Wacha Calcutta
1902 Surendranath Banerjee Ahmedabad
1903 Lalmohan Ghosh Madras
1904 Henry John Stedman Cotton Bombay
1905 Gopal Krishna Gokhale Banaras
1906 Dadabhai Naoroji Calcutta
1907 Rashbihari Ghosh Surat
1908 Rashbihari Ghosh Madras
1909 Madan Mohan Malaviya Lahore
1910 William Wedderburn Allahabad
1911 Bishan Narayan Dar Calcutta
1912 Raghunath Narasinha Mudholkar Bankipore
1913 Nawab Syed Muhammad Bahadur Karachi
1914 Bhupendra Nath Bose Madras
1915 Satyendra Prasanno Sinha Bombay
1916 Ambica Charan Mazumdar Lucknow
1917 Annie Besant Calcutta
1918 Madan Mohan Malaviya Delhi
1918 Syed Hasan Imam Bombay (special session)
1919 Motilal Nehru Amritsar
1920 Lala Lajpat Rai Calcutta ( Special Session )
1920 C. Vijayaraghavachariar Nagpur
1921 Hakim Ajmal Khan Ahmedabad
1922 Chittaranjan Das Gaya
1923 Mohammad Ali Jouhar Kakinada
1923 Abul Kalam Azad Delhi (Special Session)
1924 Mahatma Gandhi Belgaum
1925 Sarojini Naidu Kanpur
1926 S. Srinivasa Iyengar Guwahati
1927 Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari Madras
1928 Motilal Nehru Calcutta
1929 Jawaharlal Nehru Lahore
1930 Jawaharlal Nehru Karachi
1931 Vallabhbhai Patel Karachi
1932 Madan Mohan Malaviya Delhi
1933 Nellie Sengupta Calcutta
1934 Rajendra Prasad Bombay
1935 Rajendra Prasad Lucknow
1936 Jawaharlal Nehru Lahore
1937 Jawaharlal Nehru Faizpur
1938 Subhas Chandra Bose Haripura
1939 Subhas Chandra Bose Jabalpur
1939 (March) Rajendra Prasad Tripuri
1940–46 Abul Kalam Azad Ramgarh
1946–47 J. B. Kripalani Meerut

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all