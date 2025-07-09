Indian Navy Gets Nistar: First Made-in-India Deep Sea Rescue Warship

The Indian Navy officially welcomed Nistar, its first domestically built and designed Diving Support Vessel (DSV). Hindustan Shipyard Limited formally turned over the warship to the navy at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam.
What is Nistar?
Constructed in accordance with the Indian Register of Shipping's (IRS) classification regulations, Nistar is a highly specialized warship that can perform Deep diving and Rescue Operations, a cutting-edge capability that only a few navies around the world have.
Key Features of Nistar
Length: 118 meters
Weight: Nearly 10,000 tons
Diving Capability:
-
Saturation dives up to 300 meters
-
Side diving stage for dives up to 75 meters
Nistar means "liberation," "rescue," or "salvation" in Sanskrit. The ship is 118 meters long and weighs close to 10,000 tons. Nistar is equipped with state-of-the-art diving gear that allows it to do deep sea saturation dives down to 300 meters. It also has a side diving stage that can accommodate dives up to 75 meters deep.
Nistar: Mother Ship of Indian Navy
One of the ship's most important functions will be serving as the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel's (DSRV) "Mother Ship," which is in charge of personnel rescue and evacuation in the event of a submarine emergency. Additionally, the ship has sophisticated Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) that enable recovery and diver monitoring up to 1000 meters below sea level.
The successful delivery of Nistar, which has over 75% indigenous content, is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's progress toward defense industrial self-reliance.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation