India’s First Wildlife Corridor on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Special Features and Other Details

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has established the nation's first wildlife corridor on a national route, marking a significant step towards sustainable development. The state-of-the-art 12-kilometer section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has India's longest underpass designed specifically for animal traffic and five wildlife overpasses. The Expressway passes through the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve's buffer zone

This section represents a major turning point in Indian infrastructure since it is the first expressway to be built with both human traffic and wildlife preservation as top priorities.

How was this Corridor Made?

Pradeep Attri, Regional Officer, NHAI, stated that this section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was among the most difficult. "We had to make sure that the wildlife's habitat would not be disturbed during construction or the operations that followed. The finished product is an amazing fusion of ecological awareness and engineering perfection."