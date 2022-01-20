Indonesia to build new capital in Nusantara, away from sinking Jakarta

Indonesia capital change: The Indonesian Parliament approved a bill on January 18, 2022 to relocate the country’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara. The new capital city of Nusantara will be built on Borneo Island, in the forested province of East Kalimantan.

The decision has been taken amid growing concerns over the long-term sustainability of Jakarta amid climate change, as the capital city is rapidly sinking and is very prone to flooding.

Nusantara: Know all about Indonesia's new capital city in 7 points

1. Indonesia's new capital city will be called Nusantara, which means archipelago in Javanese. The name of the new city was chosen by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. It is a Javanese term that means archipelago.

2. The new city will be built in a dense forest on the island of Borneo, 1300km away from Jakarta.

3. The new capital city will take a total land area of 256,143 hectares, almost all of it converted from the forest area.

4. Borneo is the world's third-largest island, which is owned majorly by Indonesia with Brunei and Malaysia owning parts of its northern region.

5. The new capital will help strengthen supply chains and place Indonesia "in a more strategic position in world trade routes and investment flows as well as technological innovation.

6. The city will be a low-carbon "super hub" that will support health, pharmaceutical and technology sectors and promote sustainable growth in Indonesia.

7. Nusantara is expected to be headed by a chief authority whose position will be equivalent to that of a minister.

Why has Indonesia chosen Nusantara as its new capital?

Nusantara has been chosen as Indonesia's new capital, keeping in mind the future of the country. The initial relocation is expected to start between 2022 and 2024.

Indonesia aims to fully relocate to the new capital in the next decade and by 2045 it is expected to release the vision of 'World City for All".

The recently approved bill provides the legal framework for the ambitious $32 billion mega project. The bill also stipulates how the development of the capital will be funded and governed.

Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament after the bill became law that the relocation of the capital city to Nusantara is based on several considerations including regional advantages, welfare and a vision of the birth of a new economic centre of gravity.

Why is Indonesia relocating its capital from Jakarta?

Indonesia decided to relocate its capital from Jakarta, as the city is prone to flooding amid climate change. It also suffers from chronic congestion and air pollution.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had first announced that the country's capital would be relocated in 2019, but the move got delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why is Jakarta sinking and how fast?

The city of Jakarta sits on the swampy ground near the sea, which not only makes it one of the fastest sinking cities on the Earth but also prone to flooding. Jakarta has been sinking into the Java Sea at an alarming rate due to the over-extraction of groundwater.

As per several studies, the city that is home to more than 10 million people, could entirely sink by 2050. Flooding has also been projected to be a recurring issue for the inhabitants. Jakarta is one of the world's most overpopulated urban regions.