INS Vikrant, India’s first aircraft carrier to be commissioned in 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 25, 2021, said that INS Vikrant, also known as IAC-1, is expected to be commissioned in the Indian Navy by 2022. The Defence Minister reviewed the progress of the construction of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-1) INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard, Kochi, Kerala.

Singh while onboard the IAC-1 said, “The IAC-1 boasts of nearly 75 per cent indigenous content. This includes the design, the steel used in the construction and key weapons, and sensors.”

The combat capability, versatility, and reach of the IAC-1 will add formidable capabilities in the country’s defence, Singh added. The Defence Minister described the aircraft as India’s pride and an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Reviewed first-hand the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, which is India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The IAC has made significant progress.

Commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's independence. pic.twitter.com/N9542pJneq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 25, 2021

When is the INS Vikrant expected to be commissioned?

INS Vikrant: Background

•INS Vikrant also referred to as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) is an aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. The aircraft carrier is being built at the Cochin Shipyard, Kochi, Kerala.

•INS Vikrant is the first aircraft carrier that is being built in India. The name Vikrant means ‘courageous’ and its motto is Jayema Sam Yudhi Sprdhah that has been borrowed from Rigveda 1.8.3.

•The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long and 62 metres wide. It displaces approximately 40,000 metric tonnes.

•Work on Vikrant’s design began in 1999 and its foundation was laid in 2009. The aircraft was floated in the dry basins in December 2011 and launched on August 12, 2013.

•The aircraft carrier completed its basin trials in December 2020 and expected to begin its sea trials by end of 2021.

•The aircraft carrier is expected to be commissioned by the Indian Navy by 2022. Initially, IAC-1 was to be commissioned in 2018.

Modernization of Indian Navy

•44 warships are being constructed at Indian shipyards which are a testimony to the country’s way forward to modernization and harnessing the capabilities of the country’s indigenous industry, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

•“The Defence Acquisitions Committee (DAC) has also recently accorded approval for a request for Proposal of Project 75-I under the Strategic Partnership model,” Singh added. This will further boost the indigenous development of niche manufacturing technologies.

•The modernization measures are aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy’s operational reach and protect India’s maritime interests.

Visited Karwar Naval Base today to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure development under ‘Project Seabird’. I am confident that after the completion of this project, the Karwar Naval Base would become Asia's largest and most efficient Naval base. pic.twitter.com/8z6QcST4QM — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 24, 2021

•During his visit to Karnataka’s Karwar on June 24, 2021, to review the Indian Navy’s Project Seabird, he said, Karwar Naval base will be Asia's biggest Naval Base of the Indian Navy.