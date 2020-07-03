Intel Capital invests Rs. 1,894 crore to become the 11th investor in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Jio Platform announced on July 3 that Intel Capital, which is an investment arm of global tech and semiconductor major intel corporation, will invest Rs. 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms.

The investment by Intel Capital will translate into a 0.39% equity stake. With the announcement, Intel Capital has become the 11th investor to pick up stake in RIL telecom and digital business in just about two months.

The announced investment will now take the total investments in Jio Platforms to Rs. 1,17,588.45 crore. As per the Reliance statement, the largest investment brings Jio Platforms equity value at Rs. 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs. 5.16 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries on Intel Capital’s Investment in Jio:

Mukesh Ambani expressed his delight in deepening the ties of Reliance with technology leaders that will embody the vision of transforming India into a leading digital society in the world.

Mr. Ambani stated that Intel is a true industry leader working towards creating world-changing technology and innovation. He added that Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally.

He also mentioned that working together with Intel will advance India’s capabilities in cutting edge technologies which will empower all the sectors of our economy and will improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians.

For the deal, Morgan Stanley acted as a financial advisor to Reliance Industries, and David Polk & Wardwell and AZB & Partners acted as the legal counsels.

Before this, Jio Platforms has also raised money from 10 global entities for a 24.70% stake for Rs. 1.16 crore. These mega investments along with Rs. 53,124 crore from a rights issue has made RIL debt-free.

Intel Capital’s investment in Jio:

Intel Capital is an investment arm of Intel Corporation who is a leader in the semiconductor industry. Intel Capital invests globally in innovative companies with a focus on disruptive technology areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and 5G., the same opportunities where Jio is also investing and innovating for growth.

Other mega investments in Jio Platforms: