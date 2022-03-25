International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery 2022: Theme, Date, Significance and History

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery 2022: The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed every year on March 25th to honor and remember those who suffered and died at the hands of the brutal slavery system.

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery aims to raise awareness about the horrors of slavery and racism that happened and continues to happen all around the world. Between the 16th and the 19th century, almost 20 million people were forcibly shipped off from Africa to North and South America and Europe.

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade 2022 theme is “Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism” .

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery 2022 Theme

The theme aims to highlight the stories of people who were taken away from their families and homeland by force and those who fought against these oppressors and those who triumphed against all odds to win their freedom.

Despite the abolishment of the slavery system, the stories continue today as people continue to struggle together against the transatlantic slave trade’s most enduring legacy, which is racism.

The Black Lives Matter movement is one such example of a huge mass movement against racism and prejudice that began in the US and slowly spread across the world. It is a decentralized political and social movement that seeks to highlight racism, discrimination and inequality experienced by black people.

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery 2022 Significance

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed to remember the massive crimes against humanity, unprecedented human trafficking, degrading economic transactions and atrocious human rights violations that were brought upon the enslaved Africans during the transatlantic trade.

The day offers an opportunity to learn about the stories of untold pain and suffering of families and communities driven and also those of defiance and awe-inspiring courage against the cruelty of oppressors.

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery offers an opportunity to learn about what happened and reflect on such stories, pay tribute to the millions of Africans who were torn away from their lands and stand up in solidarity against racism, a product of the slave trade system, which continues to confront people of African descent across the world.

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery 2022 Objective

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery attempts to bring an end to racial discrimination, marginalization and exclusion of these people and enable transformation in the political, economic and structural sphere to weed out power imbalances that still deny equality of opportunity and justice to all.

The observance of the day is a call to everyone to stand united against racism and together build societies based on dignity, equality and solidarity.

Transatlantic Slave Trade: What is Transatlantic Slave Trade? Know All About it in 5 Points

1. Transatlantic Slave Trade was a triangular trade between the Americas, West Africa and Europe, which involved mass human trafficking, the selling of men, women and children as slaves under a slavery system. It has been called the worst violation of human rights in history.

2. Almost 15-20 million people were sold off as slaves between the 16th-19th Century.

3. Around 2.4 million of these people died during the long and tough voyages, while millions of others died after their arrival in these countries due to multiple reasons such as starvation, excess abuse and human rights violations.

4. The slaves were treated by the shipowners as cargo rather than normal human beings and they were shipped in the cheapest way possible.

5. The slaves were then sold to work in the rice fields, plantations, mines and even as domestic servants.

Abolition of Slavery

Britain was the first country to pass legislation banning the slave trade in 1807.

Britain then pressured France, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands to also ban slavery by 1815.

The United States made the slave trade punishable by death in 1820. The US officially abolished slavery in 1865.