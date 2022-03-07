International Women's Day 2022: Theme, Date, History, Why do We Celebrate it?

International Women’s Day 2022 Date: International Women’s Day is celebrated every year around the world on March 8 as a symbolic reminder of the historic journey that women have taken globally. International Women’s Day also commemorates the political, cultural and socio-economic achievements of women. International Women’s Day 2022, apart from recognising the achievements, also calls for a gender-equal world that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and one that is equitable, diverse, and inclusive.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated globally for over a century. The first gathering of women’s day was in 1911 which was supported by over a million people. Today, International Women’s Day 2022 is observed and celebrated widely by all the groups collectively everywhere.

Know more about the International Women’s Day theme, significance, date and other details of this globally celebrated event.

International Women’s Day 2022 Date

International Women’s Day is celebrated all over the world on March 8 to commemorate the journey of achievements accomplished by women so far.

#InternationalWomensDay is right around the corner on 8 March.



This #IWD2022, let's tell the world what women really want.

We'll go first:

Equality.

Justice.

Respect.

Human rights.

Dignity.

Peace.

Safety.

Inclusion.



...



👇👇Reply with your answer👇👇 — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 4, 2022

International Women’s Day 2022 Theme

International Women’s Day 2022 theme is ‘Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. The theme of International Women’s Day 2022 is declared by UN Women.

The theme of IWD 2022 attempts to recognise the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge of climate change adaptation, mitigation and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.

International Women’s Day 2022 History

IWD had first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the 20th century across North America and Europe. As per UNESCO, the first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States on Feb 28, 1909, which the Socialist Party of America dedicated in honour of the 1908 Garment worker’s strike in New York where women had protested against harsh working conditions.

The roots of International Women’s Day, however, can be found in the labour movement, wherein IWD was first organised in 1911 by the early 20th century Marxist from Germany Clara Zetkin.

The Charter of the UN, in 1945 became the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality but it was only on March 8 during International Women’s Year in 1975 that the United Nations celebrated its first official International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day 2022: Why do we celebrate women’s day?

International Women’s Day is celebrated all over the world to recognise the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment. However, women’s day also critically reflect on those achievements and strive for a greater momentum towards achieving gender equality worldwide.

International Women’s Day is a day to recognise the extraordinary acts of women and to stand together as a united force for advancing gender equality around the world.

International Women’s Day 2022 quotes