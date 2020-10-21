IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan creates history, becomes first batsman to record second consecutive century

The opening batsman of Delhi Capitals (DC), Shikhar Dhawan on October 20, 2020, became the first player to score consecutive centuries in the history of Indian Premier League-IPL.

The feat was achieved as Dhawan scored his second straight century in Delhi Capitals (DC) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXP) in the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament. In the match on October 20, he smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes against Kings XI Punjab (KXP) and recorded his century off just 57 balls.

Before this match, Shikhar Dhawan had registered his century in a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 17, 2020, where he finished unbeaten on 101 runs. Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated CSK by five wickets and went to the top of the IPL Points Table with the win.

Back to back 100s for @SDhawan25 👏👏



He is the first player to have consecutive centuries in IPL.



Take a bow, Gabbar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yNlWGTni0Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Score Record in Indian Premier League 2020:

• In the IPL campaign 2020, Shikhar Dhawan faced a slow start as he failed to record big scores in a few of the opening matches of the IPL tournament.

• Dhawan’s half-century came against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the seventh match of IPL 2020.

• After this, he recorded scores of 101 and 57 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

• The left-handed batsman is currently in second place in the list of leading run-scorer in IPL 2020.

• Shikhar Dhawan is also only the third batsman to score a century in IPL 2020. The other two players are Mayank Aggarwal and KL Rahul.

Fifth Batsman to cross 5000 IPL runs:

Shikhar Dhawan also became the fifth batsman to cross 5000 runs in IPL. With this achievement, he is the fourth Indian cricketer to do this landmark after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Till now, David Warner is the only international player who has scored more than 5000 IPL runs.