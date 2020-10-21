Study at Home
Search

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan creates history, becomes first batsman to record second consecutive century

The feat was achieved as Shikhar Dhawan scored his second straight century in the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXP) in the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament.

Oct 21, 2020 12:21 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

The opening batsman of Delhi Capitals (DC), Shikhar Dhawan on October 20, 2020, became the first player to score consecutive centuries in the history of Indian Premier League-IPL.

The feat was achieved as Dhawan scored his second straight century in Delhi Capitals (DC) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXP) in the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament. In the match on October 20, he smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes against Kings XI Punjab (KXP) and recorded his century off just 57 balls.

Before this match, Shikhar Dhawan had registered his century in a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 17, 2020, where he finished unbeaten on 101 runs. Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated CSK by five wickets and went to the top of the IPL Points Table with the win.

Score Record in Indian Premier League 2020:

•  In the IPL campaign 2020, Shikhar Dhawan faced a slow start as he failed to record big scores in a few of the opening matches of the IPL tournament.

•  Dhawan’s half-century came against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the seventh match of IPL 2020.

•  After this, he recorded scores of 101 and 57 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

•  The left-handed batsman is currently in second place in the list of leading run-scorer in IPL 2020.

•  Shikhar Dhawan is also only the third batsman to score a century in IPL 2020. The other two players are Mayank Aggarwal and KL Rahul.

Fifth Batsman to cross 5000 IPL runs:

Shikhar Dhawan also became the fifth batsman to cross 5000 runs in IPL. With this achievement, he is the fourth Indian cricketer to do this landmark after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Till now, David Warner is the only international player who has scored more than 5000 IPL runs.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material