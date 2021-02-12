Jalabhishekam Campaign: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates water structures in MP

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 11, 2021, virtually inaugurated more than 57,000 water structures in Madhya Pradesh under the ‘Jalabhishekam Campaign’.

The Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also attended the event virtually organized in the presence of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhopal.

During the inauguration, the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the need for water conservation and mentioned that in view of climate change, it is the need of the hour and water structures that are built under the campaign will be helpful in this task.

Jalabhishekam Campaign: Key Highlights

• Under the campaign, 57,000 water structures costing over Rs. 2,000 crores have been inaugurated under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Irrigation Scheme. The structures were created in the COVID-19 era.

• These water structures by the government will irrigate 2.50 lakh hectares of land without submerging an inch of it and these small structures will do the work that the big dams cannot do.

• Jalabhishekam Campaign will be helpful in achieving the goal of water conservation and building self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

• The campaign will be fulfilling the intention of ‘water for every farm and work for every hand’ and will prove to be helpful for the betterment of the villages.

MP state first in India in many schemes:

While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that MP is the first in India in many schemes.

He added that the achievements in the state have been possible only because of the sensitivity of the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan towards the poor and the villages and along with housing, work on corona control, road construction has also been done in the state.

Talking about the employment, the Union Minister complimented that the laborers in need have been given employment in need which led to the construction of useful structures in the state.