Jhansi station new name: Jhansi Railway Station in UP renamed as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station

Jhansi station name change: The Government of Uttar Pradesh has renamed the Jhansi Railway Station as ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station’. Jhansi station new name has been decided after Rani Laxmibai. The Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath made the announcement regarding the new name of Jhansi station on December 29, 2021, via a tweet.

The Uttar Pradesh Government also issued a notification and the Railways has also started preparations to implement the change in the name of Jhansi Railway Station. The notification informing about Jhansi station new name also stated that the name has been changed after a ‘no-objection certificate’ issued by the Home Affairs Ministry in a letter dated November 24, 2021.

उत्तर प्रदेश का 'झाँसी रेलवे स्टेशन' अब 'वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई रेलवे स्टेशन' के नाम से जाना जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 29, 2021

Why UP govt has changed the name of Jhansi Railway Station?

The decision by Uttar Pradesh behind announcing a new name for Jhansi Railway Station has been taken to boost the tourism in the area and as per the state government, it is also likely to benefit the Bundelkhand area in the state.

Rani Laxmibai being the new name of Jhansi Railway Station will also encourage the public to know more about the warrior figure who played a significant role in India’s Independence.

Who was Rani Laxmibai? Rani Laxmibai or Jhansi ki Rani was an Indian queen. She was the Maharani consort of the Maratha Princely State of Jhansi from 1843 to 1853 as the wife of Maharaja Gangadhar Rao. Rani Laxmibai was one of the leading figures of the 1857 Indian Rebellion and she also became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for the Indian Nationalists.

UP Railway Station name change list

Old Name New Name Faizabad Junction Railway Station Ayodhya Cantt Allahabad Station Prayagraj Junction Railway Station Mughalsarai Railway Station Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction Jhansi Railway Station Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station

Proposal to change names of other establishments in UP

While Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh Government, Mirzapur, Sultanpur, Firozabad, Aligarh and Manipuri are also on the list for a name change. Along with them, the proposals to change the names of Bastipur and Ghazipur have also been put forth.