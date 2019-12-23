Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Update: BJP wins 2 seats, JMM-Congress near majority mark

Jharkhand Election Result 2019 Live Updates: Congress-JMM alliance is inching closer to a clear majority win in the tribal state of Jharkhand as per the late afternoon trends. At the time of filing of story, Congress-JMM alliance had extended its lead on 45 seats, while BJP was still leading on 26 seats. Further consolidating the position of Grand alliance, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha emerged as the single largest party in the elections with lead on 29 seats, followed by BJP leading in 24 seats and Congress in 14 seats. Will BJP manage to spring-up a post-poll surprise to form a government? Will AJSU and JVM (P) and other smaller parties rally together to form a government or will Congreess-JMM-RJD register a comfortable win?

Stay tuned for all the live updates about Jharkhand Election Result 2019.

Jharkhand Election Result – Trends @ 05:15 PM

With counting of votes underway, check out the latest trends and final results tally below:

Party Leads Won JMM+Cong+RJD 38 8 BJP 17 8 AJSU 2 1 JVM 3 0 Others 3 1

Live Update @ 1:15 PM: Battle of Chief Ministerial Candidates

As per the trends coming in at 1:45 PM, Hemant Soren, JMM-Cong alliance’s CM face has gained lead in both the seats from where he is contesting i.e. Dumka and Barhait. On the other hand, BJP’s CM Raghubar Das locked in close contest with Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East.

Live Update @ 12:45 PM: Celebrations Begin at Congress HQ

Celebrations has begun at Congress Headquarters in Jharkhand with the party alliance slated for a clear majority in the 81 member assembly. Party workers can be seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets to celebrate win.

Live Update @ 11:59 PM: BJP will form govt, says CM Raghubar Das

BJP’s CM Candidate Raghubar Das has said that BJP will form a government in Jharkhand. In a press interaction, he added that so far only three rounds of counting was complete and that the picture is still very unclear. He also added that Congress and its allies can start celebrating but he was confident of winning Jamshedpur East seat and also sure that BJP will form the government in the tribal state.

Live Update @ 11:45 PM: Trends on Key Seats / Candidates

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission, JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5,980 votes while AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato is leading from Silli by 4,000 votes. In terms of CM candidates’ battle, BJP’s Raghubar Das, leading by 1449 vote from Jamshedpur East while Hemant Soren trails in Dumka but ahead in Bahrait.

Live Update @ 11:18 PM: BJP reaches out to AJSU, JVM

With Jharkhand headed for a hung assembly, BJP has started its preliminary preparations to reach out to smaller parties including its 2014 alliance partner AJSU and Babulal Marandi’s JVM (P) to discuss a post poll alliance. However, currently both the smaller parties are holding their cards close to their chests and have not revealed which way they might go.

Live Update @ 11:10 PM: Result Not as per Expectations, says Babulal Marandi, JVM(P)

With trends showing a clear swing towards JMM-Cong Alliance, JVM(P)’s Babulal Marandi has issued a statement saying that the results are not as per their expectations. He further added that JVM will respect people’s mandate and will act in accordance with it. He also added that any talks about post-poll alliance will start only after complete results are declared by the election commission.

Live Update @ 11 AM: Hemant Soren to be CM, says Tejashwi Yadav

Following the lead gained by JMM-Cong-RJD alliance, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD has issued a statement claiming that Jharkhand Elections 2019 were fought by the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) under the leadership of Hemant Soren, therefore he will be the next CM of Jharkhand

To get a better understanding about the Jharkhand Election Results of 2014 and how did BJP rise to power in the earlier election, read ahead.

Election Commission of India (ECI) on 23 December 2014 declared the results of Assembly elections of Jharkhand. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 37 seats emerged as the largest party in the house of 81 seats.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with 19 seats stood at the second position.

Position of different parties in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Party Won Vote Share in percent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 1 1.8 percent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 37 31.3 percent Indian National Congress (INC) 6 10.5 percent AJSU Party 5 3.7 percent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) 19 20.4 percent Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 8 10.0 percent Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) CPI(ML)(L) 1 1.5 percent Jai Bharat Samanta Party 1 1 Jharkhand Party 1 1 Marxist Co-Ordination 1 1 Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha 1 1 Total 81 81

BJP fought the election in combination with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), as a result garnering 42 seats out of 81 seats. It is all set to form the government in the state. In the election, BJP contested on 72 seats while its alliance partner AJSU contested on 8 seats (won 5 seats).

The main part of the declared results was that several stalwarts including former Chief Ministers lost the elections.

• Chief Minister Hemant Soren (leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) who won the Barhait constituency lost in Dumka

• CM candidate Arjun Munda lost in Kharsawan

• BJP's alliance partner AJSU’s chief and former deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahto lost from his home turf Silli

• Jharkhand's first Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (Chief of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha) lost from Giridih as well as Dhanwar

• Former CM Madhu Koda (chief of Jai Bharat Samanta Party) lost the Majhgaon seat

Background

The elections were held in five phases starting from 25 November to 20 December 2014. Of 81 seats 37 seats were reserved for SC and ST candidates (28 seats for STs and 9 seats for SCs).

The Election Commission of India held the elections in lieu of expiry of the Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand, which was supposed to expire on 3 January 2015. The Election Commission of India conducted the elections in the state under the power, duties and functions assigned to it under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of Representation of the People Act, 1951.