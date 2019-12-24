Jharkhand Election Results 2019: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance storm to power in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance staged massive victory with 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly on December 23, 2019. The ruling BJP was reduced to 25 seats and incumbent CM Raghubar Das was dethroned from his bastion Jamshedpur East by independent Saryu Roy.

The JMM won 30 seats, Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won 1 seat, while the BJP won just 25 seats in the final result tally of Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019. Among other parties, the JVM bagged 3 seats, AJSU won 2 seats and the CPI-ML and NCP won 1 seat each. Two independents including Saryu Roy also won in their respective constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Hemant Soren for the victory of his alliance and thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving the BJP the opportunity to serve the state for five years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted saying that the BJP respects the mandate and thanked all the party workers for their hard work.

The Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 had taken place in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the counting of votes has taken place on December 23, 2019. JMM's Hemant Soren is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Party Won BJP 25 JMM 30 INC 16 RJD 1 JVM 3 AJSU 2 NCP 1 CPI (ML) 1 Independent 2

Live Updates @8.00 pm: JMM Chief Hemant Soren thanked the people of the Jharkhand for the mandate. He dedicated the victory to his father and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren. Hemant Soren had contested the Jharkhand Elections from two seats-Barhait and Dumka. He won the Barhait constituency with a massive margin of 25740 votes and Dumka with a margin of 13188 votes, despite trailing initially.

Live Updates @8.00 pm: Following his defeat, Chief Minister Raghubar Das went to the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi to submit his resignation to Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu.

Live Updates @7.02 pm: With the JMM-led opposition alliance headed for a clear win, PM Narendra Modi congratulated JMM's Hemant Soren through a tweet for leading the alliance to victory in the Jharkhand polls. PM Modi also thanked the people of Jharkhand and stated that the BJP will continue to serve the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted saying that the BJP respects the mandate of the people of Jharkhand. He further thanked the people of the state for allowing them to serve for five years and praised all the BJP workers for their tireless efforts.

Live Updates @6.31 pm: Jharkhand Final Results- Latest update: JMM's Hemant Soren has won both Barhait and Dumka constituencies. Soren won Barhait seat by 25740 votes and Dumka seat by 13188 votes.

Live Updates @5.31 pm: Jharkhand Election Final Results

JMM wins 3 seats:

1. Dumri : JMM's Jagarnath Mahto wins by 34288 votes.

2. Majhganon: JMM's Niral Purty wins by 47192 votes.

3. Manoharpur: JMM's Joba Majhi wins by 16019 votes.

BJP wins 3 seats:

Chandankyari: Amar Kumar Bauri wins by 9211 votes

Khunti: Nilkanth Singh Munda wins by 26327 votes

Torpa: Koche Munda wins by 9630 votes

Live Updates @5.00 pm: Gomia seat result declared: AJSU's Lambodar Mahto wins Gomia seat by 10937 votes against JMM's Babita Devi.

Live Updates @4.52 pm: Close-contest seats: Bokaro, Giridih, Jama, Kodarma and Simdega.

Live Updates @4.40 pm: JMM has emerged as the single-largest party as per the latest trends with a lead in 29 seats. BJP is currently leading in 25 seats and has won 2 seats. If the JMM+Congress alliance manages to maintain its lead till the end, the alliance will get clear majority in Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019.

Jharkhand has 81 constituent assemblies and only 41 seats are required to prove majority in the assembly. The Congress is currently leading on 14 seats and it allies -the JMM is leading on 29 seats and the RJD on 2 seats. The BJP is contesting alone in this election, but it may, however approach the AJSU or the JVM for support to form government in Jharkhand.

Live Updates @4.30 pm: Khunti final result declared by EC: BJP's Nilkanth Singh Munda wins by 26327 votes against JMM's Sushil Pahan.

Live Updates @3.45 pm: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das still trailing in Jamshedpur East by 7856 votes.

Live Updates @3.30 pm: First Results declared by Election Commission:

Torpa: BJP's Koche Munda wins by 9630 votes against JMM's Sudeep Guria.

Live Updates @3.30 pm: Hemant Soren grabs lead again in Dumka by 4521 votes, BJP's Lois Marandi trailing now.

Live Updates @2.30 pm: Trend reverses again in Dumka, former CM Hemant Soren trailing now by 724 votes, BJP's Lois Marandi is leading. Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das is trailing by 5894 votes against BJP's Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East.

Following are the other close-contest seats in Jharkhand assembly elections 2019:

Dumri: BJP's Pradeep Kumar Sahu is leading by 46 votes against JMM's Jagarnath Mahto.

Gomia: AJSU's Lambodar Mahto is leading by 519 votes against JMM's Babita Devi

Jama: BJP's Suresh Murmu is leading by 783 votes against JMM's Sita Murmu.

Khijri: BJP's Ram Kumar Pahan is leading by 153 votes against INC's Rajesh Kachhap.

Kodarma: RJD's Amitabh Kumar is leading by 355 votes against BJP's Dr. Neera Yadav.

Simdega: BJP's Shradhanand Besra is leading by 131 votes against INC's Bhushan Bara.

Live Updates @1.30 pm: Neck-to-neck contest in Bishrampur and Saraikella.

Live Updates @1.00 pm: Key swing in trends:

JMM's Hemant Soren is now leading from both Barhait and Dumka by 3188 and 9651 votes respectively. Incumbent CM Raghubar Das is trailing from Jamshedpur East seat by 771 votes. AJSU's Sudesh Mahato leading from Silli by over 4,000 votes.

Live Updates @12.30 pm: Jharkhand Elections swing seats: The following five seats are witnessing a close battle:

Jamshedpur East: Saryu Roy leading by 771 votes

Bishnupar: Chamra Linda leading by 1062 votes

Simaria: Ramadev Singh Bhogta (JVM) leading by 258 votes

Madhupur: Raj Paliwar leading by 415 votes

Live Updates @12.00 pm: Jharkhand election results 2019: Party-wise vote share

Live Updates @11.30 am: JMM's Hemant Soren continues to trail in Dumka by 10 votes but is leading in Bahrait by 6190 votes.

Live Updates @10.56 am: First-ever Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar constituency by 5980 votes.

Live Updates @10.33 am: The opposition alliance takes lead over the BJP in Jharkhand. The Congress+JMM alliance is now leading on around 40 seats, while the BJP is leading on 29 seats.

Live Updates @10.15 am: Official Election Commission Trends in Jharkhand: (Trends for 68 seats)

BJP: 22 seats

JMM: 21 seats

Congress: 10 seats

RJD: 5 seats

JVM (P): 4 seats

AJSU: 2 seats

BSP: 2 seats

CPI (ML): 1 seats

Live Updates @10.06 am: Who is leading and who is trailing?

Raghubar Das: Leading from Jamshedpur (East)

Hemant Soren: Leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka

Lois Marandi: Leading from Dumka

Babulal Marandi: Leading from Dhanwar

Live Updates @10.00 am: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur (East) by 342 votes. Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait seat by 664 votes. Soren is, however, trailing from Dumka by 6329 votes against BJP's Lois Marandi.

Live Updates @9.30 am: Jharkhand Election Results 2019- Early Trends

JMM+Cong: 34

BJP: 33

JVM: 5

AJSU: 6

Live Updates @9.00 am: Who is leading where? Former CMs are leading from their seats-Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar, Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur East and Hemant Soren is leading from both Dumka and Barhait.

Live Updates @8.45 am: The opposition alliance of Congress+JMM+RJD has grabbed a lead in the early trends. The opposition is leading in 20-31 seats.

Live Updates @8.40 am: The Jharkhand exit poll results 2019 were published on December 20, 2019 after the conclusion of the final phase of polling. The pollsters projected major gains for the opposition alliance of Congress+JMM+RJD. A majority of the pollsters predict a hung assembly with the BJP or the JMM emerging as the single-largest party. The Axis My India exit poll predicted a win for the opposition alliance.

Jan Ki Baat exit poll:

BJP: 22-30

Congress+JMM + RJD: 46-37

AJSU: 3-5

JVM: 3-4

Axis My India exit poll:

BJP: 22-32 seats

Congress– JMM – RJD: 38-50 seats

AJSU: 3-5 seats

JVM: 2-4 seats

Live Updates @8.25 am: The Jharkhand Election Key Candidates include, Raghubar Das, Babulal Morandi, Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren.

Live Updates @8.20 am: Jharkhand Elections: The major political parties contending the elections include the BJP, JMM, Congress, RJD, AJSU and JVM. While the BJP and AJSU are fighting solo, the Congress, JMM and RJD are contesting in an alliance.

Live Updates @8.15 am: The Jharkhand Elections 2019 are the fourth assembly elections to be held in the state. In the 2014 Jharkhand assembly elections, four of the former CMs had failed to retain their seats. Will the 2019 Jharkhand elections create history? Can BJP’s Raghubar Das become the first CM to retain his post in the state? Das is the first state CM to complete his full 5-year term.

Live Updates @8.10 am: Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000 from Bihar and since then no Chief Minister has managed to retain his seat. The first-ever Chief Minister of Jharkhand was Babulal Morandi. Overall- Jharkhand has seen six CMs - Babulal Morandi, Arjun Munda, Shibu Soren, Madhu Koda, Hemant Soren and Raghubar Das.

Live Updates @8.00 am: Welcome to the live coverage of the Jharkhand Election Results 2019. The counting of votes has begun in Jharkhand.