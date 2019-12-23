Hemant Soren leading from Dumka, Raghubar Das trailing: Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates - Key Candidates

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates: As per the early trends, no party has received the majority as the trends are changing quite rapidly. Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur East, Hemant Soren, executive president of JMM and leader of coalition in elections, is leading from Dumka seat.

The Grand Alliance includes Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The alliance has contested elections under the leadership of JMM leader Hemant Soren. On the other hand, BJP is contesting elections on their own because JDU and LJP are contesting without an alliance.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 11.16 am: According to the Election Commission, BJP candidate Louis Marandi is leading from Dumka by over 6,000 votes.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 10.10 am: CM Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur (East) seat while Sanjay Prasad Yadav of RJD leads over BJP's Amit Kumar Mandal by 3,315 votes in Godda seat.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 9.30 am: As per the latest trends, BJP is leading in 35 seats, Congress is leading in 9 seats. AJSU is leading in 3 seats and JVM is leading in 3 seats. JMM is leading in 24 seats.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 9.24 am: In 2014, the overall voter turnout in the Jharkhand assembly polls was estimated at 66.53% as compared to 65.23% in 2019.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 9.16 am: Ramdev Singh Bhokta of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) is ahead of Simaria assembly constituency while Satyanand Bhokta is leading in Chatra.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 9.00 am: Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centers. The fate of 1,215 candidates will be decided today.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 8.52 am: BJP leader and CM Raghuvar Das is currently leading from Jamshedpur East. Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka assembly seat.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 8.44 am: Hemant Soren is leading from both the seats. According to the trends so far, BJP is leading in 14, Congress + 28 and other leading on 6 seats.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Updates @ 8.29 am: Exit polls have predicted a definite advantage for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance.

Raghubar Das (BJP)

Raghuvar Das is currently the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He is MLA from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. He contested from Jamshedpur East seat in the 2014 elections on a BJP ticket. He was elected by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Anand Bihari Dubey by a margin of 70157 votes. He was born on May 3, 1955, in Jamshedpur. He became a member of the Janata Party in 1977 and came to active politics with the establishment of BJP in 1980. He is contesting from Jamshedpur East.

Hemant Soren (JMM)

Hemant Soren was the 5th Chief Minister of the Jharkhand. He is the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). This time he has announced his candidacy from two constituencies – Dumka and Barhet. Earlier, he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Arjun Munda cabinet. He is the son of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.

Babulal Marandi (JVM)

Babulal Marandi was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2006. He later formed the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and serving as its president. He is contesting from Dhanwar. Marandi was also the Member of Parliament (MP) in 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha from the state.

Gourav Vallabh (INC)

Gourav Vallabh is contesting from Jamshedpur East on a Congress Party ticket. He is the national spokesperson of Congress while he had joined the party in 2017. He is also known as the rising star of Congress while he gained many eyeballs with TV debates.

Sudesh Mahto (AJSU)

Sudesh Mahto is the president of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) contesting elections from Silli assembly constituency. He became the Deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2009 while he won first elections in 2000. Mahto also runs Birsa Munda Archery Academy in his constituency Silli that received the President award in 2016.

Rameshwar Oraon (Congress)

Former IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon is a Congress candidate from Lohardoga constituency. Rameshwar is also the state president of the Congress party. Earlier, he was posted as Additional Director General of Police in Jharkhand but resigned in 2004 to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Sukhdeo Bhagat (BJP)

It would be interesting to look at the results of Lohardoga's constituency because it has become a battle of bureaucrats. Sukhdeo Bhagat is contesting from this seat on BJP’s ticket. He was deputy collector before entering into politics. Earlier, he was a member of the state congress party but later joined the BJP.