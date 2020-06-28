Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31st

Jharkhand government has decided to extend the state lockdown till July 31, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Jharkhand CM tweeted saying that considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has taken the decision to extend the lockdown till July 31st. The extension will come into force with immediate effect.

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh announced that the movement of individuals will continue to remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am. The state has decided to extend the lockdown with certain ease in restrictions.

What will be opened?

The government order read that all activities allowed prior to the order will continue to be permitted.

What will be closed?

Education & Entertainment: The activities that will remain prohibited will include closure of schools, colleges, educational, coaching and training institutions, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, assembly halls, auditoriums, bars and shopping malls.

Transport: All interstate and intrastate bus services will continue to remain prohibited during this period.

Hotels/ Restaurants: Hotels, lodges, inns and dine-in restaurants will also not be in operation during this period.

Leisure Activities: All leisure and self-care activities including barber shops, spas and salons will also remain closed till July end.

Entry Pass

1. The movement of individuals into the state through taxis and private vehicles will continue to require an e-entry pass.

2. There will be no requirement of an e-pass for any other movement of individuals within the state or for leaving the state.

Note: Wearing of face masks will be compulsory at public places, workplaces and during transport.