Jharkhand govt postpones Shravani Mela held in Deoghar

Jharkhand state government has decided to postpone the world-famous Shravani Mela that was scheduled to be held in Deoghar this year. The mela has been canceled in the light of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren stated that organising such a big event will pose a huge challenge before the state government amid the ongoing pandemic. The Chief Minister also gave necessary guidelines through video conferencing to the Deputy Commissioners of Deoghar and Dumka Districts.

Shravani Mela which is held in Deoghar is home to Baba Baidyanath and is considered one among the 12 ‘Jyotirlings’ dedicated to Lord Shiva in the country. However, Nishikant Dubey, Godda MP has challenged this case in the state’s High Court and the court has reserved its verdict for July 3.

As per the officials, the state government is not in favour of organising such as big event from the public’s health point of view in order to prevent COVID-19 infection. The mela attracts millions of devotees from all over India and abroad who visit Deoghar.

In the video conferencing held with Deputy Commissioners of Dumka and Deoghar district, Jharkhand Chief Minister instructed that no buses from any state should reach to the borders of Deoghar and Dumka districts and the message of postponing the Shravani Mela must be widely displayed through notices on the state border.

About Shravani Mela:

It is a major festival time in Deoghar, Jharkhand where thousands of saffron-clad pilgrims bring holy water around 100 km on foot from the Ganges at Sultnaganj in Bihar.

It is also the time of the annual Kanwar Yatra which is made to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gangotri, and Gaumukh in Uttarakhand to fetch holy water of Ganges River.