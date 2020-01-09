Jio Wi-Fi Calling launch: Everything You Need to Know

Jio Wi-Fi calling in News: Reliance Jio has launched its Wi-Fi calling service for both voice and video calling platforms. Reliance Jio’s Wi-Fi service will be known as VoWiFi. All Jio users, with existing numbers, will be able to use a Wi-Fi network to make or receive calls.

Reliance Jio introduced this service in Delhi-NCR and Chennai circle a few days ago but it will be started across the country by January 16. More than 150 types of smartphones will support this service. Jio was testing this service for the past few months.

About Jio WiFi or VoWiFi

• This service will enable users to make or receive voice or video calls over a Wi-Fi network.

• Voice and video calls can be seamlessly switched-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi. This will improve the calling experience.

• Jio customers will also be able to do video calls through a Wi-Fi network without any extra cost.

• Jio Wi-Fi calling will work on the larger ecosystem than its handset.

• One can talk comfortably over the phone by taking a Wi-Fi or hotspot from someone even if there is no network.

How to enable Jio Wi-Fi Calling?

• First of all, connect to a Wi-Fi network and then go to the ‘Settings’ option.

• Find out the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ button and enable it. However, it depends on the make of the handset.

• Apart from that, one can visit Jio.com/wificalling and get an activation guide.

• The user does not have to pay any extra charge for this service.

Who can use Jio Wi-Fi Calling?

Jio Wi-Fi calling service can be availed by any Jio user who has an active Jio tariff plan and a smartphone.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

Airtel first launched this service in Delhi-NCR in December 2019. It was reported by various media houses that Airtel has expanded its VoWiFi service and made it available in 10 circles in the country. Earlier, this service was available only in 6 circles. Airtel is giving a tough competition to Reliance Jio with its WiFi calling service.

