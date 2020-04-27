JioMart launched on WhatsApp: What is its Number, How to place order of groceries & Know key features

Reliance Industries on April 26, 2020 ventured into the retail market with the launch of online store JioMart on WhatsApp platform. Jio and WhatsApp have a user base of 750 million altogether. The move came following the deal between Facebook and Reliance Jio on April 22, 2020. Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook acquired 9.9% stake in Jio for USD 5.7 billion.

JioMart WhatsApp Number is 8850008000 and is currently available in the Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan areas of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The service will soon be launched across the country.

The JioMart app will also be available on Google Play and Apple App stores soon.

What is JioMart and its WhatsApp Number?

JioMart, introduced in January 2020, is an Online-to-Offline (O2O) e-Commerce platform of Reliance that deals retail of groceries through local Kirana stores. JioMart is a joint venture between Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Platforms.

JioMart WhatsApp Number: 8850008000

What all will be available on JioMart?

As of now, one can only order essential goods and groceries on the JioMart. Reliance Industries also plans to sell its private labels through the Kirana stores such as Good Life, Best Farms, Masti Oye, Kaffe, Mopz, Enzo, Home One and Expelz.

How to order groceries on JioMart?

Customers need to place orders on JioMart by 7 PM every day. For placing order on JioMart, one needs to simply follow these given steps:

Step 1: Add WhatsApp Number 8850008000 on your phone's contact list

Step 2: Send 'Hi' message on this number through WhatsApp

Step 3: JioMart will now send a link to individual's Whatsapp chat window. This link will be valid for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Click on the link sent by JioMart and you will be directed to a new page

Step 5: Fill your address and phone number

Step 6: JioMart will now show the catalogue of all items available on the online store

Step 7: Select the items and place your order

Step 8: Once the order is placed, it will be forwarded to local Kirana store along with customer's details

Step 9: The customer will receive the name of Kirana Store to which order has been forwarded along with notifications related to the order placed

Step 10: Pay for the order to the Kirana store owner and pick up your order or ask for home delivery

Key Features of JioMart

50,000 Grocery Products

Free home delivery

No minimum or maximum order value

Express delivery

No-question return policy

Fair prices

Round-the-clock operational warehouses

Daily supplies to the store

How JioMart is different from other platforms?

There are already various platforms in India dealing into the sale and delivery of groceries such as BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon and others. Know here how JioMart is different from these platforms:

-Unlike other platforms, JioMart deals into sale of groceries through offline local Kirana Stores.

-JioMart and Whatsapp jointly target to empower around 3 crore small Kirana shops in future by enabling them to transact with customers digitally.

-The platform will help small Kirana stores in growing their business and create new employment opportunities.