Joint Task Force to identify vital chemicals to be produced by India- All you need to know

A Joint Task Force has been set up by the Central Government for identifying vital chemicals that will be produced by India. The task force has been established under the Chairmanship of Srivari Chandrashekhar, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology.

The task force to identify vital chemicals was, reportedly created after the meeting on May 4 with Petroleum and Petrochemicals industries under the Chairmanship of Union Chemical Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. It was also learned that the Task Force to identify vital chemicals experts, stakeholders, and special invitees for giving their inputs when required.

Make in India: Centre constitutes joint task force to identify vital chemicals



Joint Task Force to identify vital chemicals in India: Objective

1. The joint task force will identify the basic chemicals to be used by downstream industry, particularly chemicals, to prioritize 20-25 chemicals that are currently imported.

2. These chemicals will be produced in India through value addition in the by-products of petroleum and petrochemical industry/refinery.

3. The task force will also earmark the refineries/petrochemical industries for these chemicals.

4. One of the major objectives of the Task Force will also be to identify the research areas, technical development activities and tag oil companies with R&D institutions, wherever required.

The Joint Task Force that has been established to identify the vital chemicals will convene the meeting weekly/fortnightly.

The force will identify bottlenecks in ease of doing business, including the policy measures and regulatory clearances, etc.

The first report of the task force will be presented before the Minister of Chemical and Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya within a month of its constitution.

Members of Joint Task Force to identify vital chemicals in India