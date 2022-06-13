June Full Moon 2022: Strawberry Supermoon on June 14; When and How to watch celestial event online?

Full Moon June 2022: The Full Moon will brighten the skies on June 14, 2022, providing a treat for the stargazers. The June Full Moon will be the second of the four consecutive supermoons in which the full moon of the month coincides with the moon at or near perigee, its closest point to the Earth in its monthly orbit. The June Full Moon 2022 will also be the lowest full moon of this year, with the moon rising just 23.3 degrees above the Southern Horizon early on June 15 for the observers in the United States.

Go through the details of Strawberry Supermoon and what makes this celestial event this special.

Strawberry supermoon: How to watch June's full moon rise online for free https://t.co/s3CoNP5kTn pic.twitter.com/74HB8PsAhg — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) June 11, 2022

June Full Moon 2022 Date: When is the strawberry supermoon?

The full moon in this month will be visible on June 14, 2022.

Full Moon in June 2022: At what time June Full Moon 2022 will appear?

June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon will occur at 7:51 am EDT (1151 GMT), however, the moon will appear full to the observers in the day before and after the actual event.

June Full Moon 2022: What will be special about this supermoon?

The Full moon in June 2022 will be second of the four consecutive supermoons. A supermoon can appear ever so slightly larger than the full moon does when it is farthest from the Earth.

As per NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the Supermoon can appear up to 30 percent brighter and 17 percent larger, however, it won’t look much different to the casual observer.

June Full Moon 2022: How to watch the celestial event?

The stargazers will be able to see the fascinating celestial event online for free. The Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy will host a free Livestream of the full moon on June 14, 2022.

The webcast will begin at 3.15 PM EDT and it will show the live views of the Full Moon as it rises over Rome.

June Full Moon 2022: What is the meaning of Strawberry Supermoon?

The traditional names that are given to the full moons come from a number of places and historical periods, including Native American, Colonial American, and European Sources.

The full moon that falls in June is most commonly known as the ‘Strawberry Moon’- a name that originates with Native Americans. The name is because June is traditionally a time when the wild strawberries are ready for the harvest in North America.

June’s full moon was named ‘Strawberry Moon’ by various indigenous people to mark the ripening of the wild strawberries.